Competitive & Cooperative Strategies of RF Front-End Vendors in Emerging Communications Market, 2019 - Includes Business Operations & Product Strategies of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo

As a key component in wireless communications, the RF (Radio Frequency) front-end module allows simultaneous transmission and reception of the wireless signal.

The RF front-end module market is currently dominated by Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo which possess important design and process technologies.

This report reviews these three brands business' operations and analyzes their cooperative and competitive strategies for the 5G phone, national defense, and Wi-Fi (Wireless Fidelity) 6 markets.

List of Topics

Cost breakdown of RF components including filter, power amplifier, and other components such as LNA, duplexers/multiplexers, and RF switches.

Business operations of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo, with comparison in terms of business scale, revenue, key customers, and technological development.

Product strategies of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo in the areas of 5G smartphone, national defense, and WiFi6.

Key Topics Covered



1. Architecture of RF Products

1.1 Cost Structure of Components

1.1.1 Filter

1.1.2 PA (Power Amplifier)

1.1.3 Other Components

2. Business Operations of Major RF Front-end Vendors

2.1 Business Scale: Broadcom is Ten Times Bigger than Skyworks and Qorvo in Value

2.2 Revenue Performance: Broadcom Tops, Followed by Skyworks, and Qorvo

2.3 Key Customers: Apple as Biggest Customer for Big 3

2.4 Technological Development: Broadcom Has Core Processor Capabilities, Qorvo Steps Up Investment in High-end Market

3. Strategies of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo for the RF Front-end Market

3.1 5G Smartphone Market

3.1.1 Skyworks Secures Partnerships While Qorvo and Broadcom Still Working on It

3.1.2 5G RF Modules Will be Highly Integrated

3.1.3 Power System and Heat Dissipation are Major Challenges

3.2 National Defense

3.2.1 Qorvo Leads in GaN Technology

3.2.2 Skyworks and Broadcom Yet to Develop Technology for the Defense Market

3.3 WiFi 6

3.3.1 5GHz and MU-MIMO are the Next Big Things in Wi-Fi

3.3.2 Broadcom Teams up with Skyworks While Qorvo with Qualcomm

3.3.3 Next-gen Wi-Fi Products Used in Smartphones, Homes, and Industrial Applications

4. MIC Perspective

List of Tables

Table 1 Details of Sky5 5G Phones

Table 2 Details of Qorvo's 5G Phones

Table 3 Details of Qorvo's Defense Products

Table 4 Wi-Fi 6 Chips Developed by Broadcom and Qualcomm and Integrated with RF Modules

List of Figures

Figure 1 Structure of Wireless Communications System

Figure 2 Company Value of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo, 2015 - 2018

Figure 3 Sales Revenue of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo, 2015 - 2018

Figure 4 R&D Spending of Broadcom, Skyworks, and Qorvo as Percentage of Total Revenue, 2015 - 2018

Figure 5 Worldwide Smartphone Shipment Volume, 2015 - 2021

Companies Mentioned



Advanced Wireless Semiconductor Company

Alpha

Avago

Broadcom

Conexant

GCS

H3C

Huawei

Infineon

Isolink

MediaTek

NEC

Netgear

Northrop Grumman

NXP

Qorvo

Qualcomm

Raytheon

RFMD

Samsung

Skyworks

TDK

TriQuint Semiconductor

Win Semiconductor

