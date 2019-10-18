China Telecoms 5G Deployment Plans Report 2019 Featuring China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analysis of Change in Chinese Telecoms' 5G Deployment Plans Following China's Early 5G Commercialization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of 5G service licenses granted to three major Chinese telecom operators as well as China Broadcasting Network, looks at their 5G network coverage, and examines how their 5G network structure has shifted from SA (Standalone) 5G NR to NSA (Non-standalone) 5G architecture.



On June 6, 2019, China's MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) granted 5G licenses to China's three major telecom operators including China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, as well as China Broadcasting Network, allowing them to provide commercial 5G services. This move marks the commercialization of 5G six months ahead of schedule.

The Chinese government's decision to grant 5G licenses ahead of schedule is to keep up with the US, Korea, Switzerland, and the UK which have launched commercial 5G services. By doing so, the Chinese government hopes to boost domestic demand to help Huawei overcome the US ban which has affected its business dramatically.

Scope

Background of China's MIIT granting 5G licenses to China's three major telecom operator: China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom

Outline of China's efforts from pre-commercialization to commercialization of 5G

Key Topics Covered



1. Background



2. From Pre-commercialization to Commercialization, China Accelerates 5G Rollout

2.1 Issuance of 5G Licenses Prompts Telecoms to Increase and Speed up 5G Investment

2.2 Telecoms Take a Sharp Turn from SA to NSA

2.2.1 To Offer Huawei a Way Out of US Ban by Boosting Domestic Demand

2.2.2 Issuance of 5G Licenses to Drive China towards NSA Architecture



List of Tables

Table 1 China Mobile's Procurement of NSA 5G Equipment

Table 2 First-round Allocation of 5G Frequency Bands in China

Table 3 5G Network Coverage and Trial Cities of China's Top 3 Telecoms

Table 4 Comparison between NSA 5G NR and SA 5G NR



List of Figures

Figure 1 Roadmap of China's 5G Trial Plan

Companies Mentioned



China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Datang Telecom

Ericsson

Huawei

ITU

Nokia

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs4zo9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.