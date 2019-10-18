Taiwanese Digital Game Players Survery-based Report 2018/19 - 40% of Taiwan's Game Players Made In-game Purchases in 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwanese Digital Game Players: Game Preferences, Paying Habits, and Payment Experiences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The author conducted an online questionnaire survey on Taiwan's digital game players during the fourth quarter of 2018 to investigate their profiles and preferences towards digital game purchases, and to analyze differences in the related behaviors of these game players. The effective samples collected amounted to 1,068.

This report includes two demographic variables of age group and gender into the survey with an aim to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwanese game players' game preferences, paying habits, payment preferences, and payment experiences.



Scope

Survey findings on payment experiences of Taiwan's digital game players and includes differences in their in-game purchases for mobile phones and PCs across gender and age groups

Survey findings on payment preferences of Taiwan's digital game spenders and differences in payment methods and game preferences across gender and age groups

Key Topics Covered



1. Survey Purpose



2. Survey Description

2.1 Payment Experiences of Taiwan's Digital Game Players

2.1.1 40% of Taiwan's Game Players Made in-game Purchases in 2018

2.1.2 17.3% of Female Game Players Made Mobile Game Purchases in 2018

2.1.3 24.7% of Game Players Aged 20-24 Make In-game Purchases for PC in 2018

2.1.4 46% of Game Spenders Made In-app Purchases for Virtual Goods and Characters in 2018

2.1.5 17.2% of Female Game Spenders Participated in Offline Game Activities

2.1.6 40.6% of Taiwan's Game Players Aged 19 and Under Spent Money on Virtual Costumes in 2018



3. Payment Preferences of Taiwan's Game Spenders

3.1 46% of Game Spenders Made In-game Purchases Using Credit Card

3.2 50.3% of Female Game Spenders Made Game Payments on Their Smartphones in 2018

3.3 46.9% of Game Players Aged 19 and Under Made Mobile Game Purchases in 2018

3.4 44.1% of Game Spenders Considered Game Types the Biggest Influencer of Their In-game Purchases

3.5 21.2% of Female Game Spenders Considered Recommendations from Friends and Family the Biggest Influencer of Their In-app Purchases

3.6 40% of Game Spenders Aged 19 and Under Considered Game Visual and Audio Effects the Biggest Influencer of Buying Decisions



List of Tables

Table 1 The Types of Digital Games Taiwan's Game Players Purchased in 2018: Age Group

Table 2 In-game Purchase Items of Taiwan's Game Players in 2018: Age Group

Table 3 Major Payment Methods of Taiwan's Game Players When Making In-game Purchase in 2018: Age Group

Table 4 The Key Influencers in Buying Decisions of Taiwan's Digital Game Players: Age Group



List of Figures

Figure 1 Demographical Characteristics of Survey Respondents

Figure 2 The Types of Digital Games Taiwan's Game Players Purchased in 2018: Overall

Figure 3 The Types of Digital Games Taiwan's Game Players Purchased in 2018: Gender

Figure 4 In-game Purchase Items of Taiwan's Game Players in 2018: Overall

Figure 5 In-game Purchase Items of Taiwan's Game Players in 2018: Gender

Figure 6 Major Payment Methods of Taiwan's Game Players When Making Game Purchase in 2018: Overall

Figure 7 Major Payment Methods of Taiwan's Game Players When Making Game Purchase in 2018: Gender

Figure 8 The Key Influencers in Buying Decisions of Taiwan's Digital Game Spenders: Overall

Figure 9 The Key Influencers in Buying Decisions of Taiwan's Digital Game Players: Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mlc3yk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.