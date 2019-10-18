2019 Report | Taiwanese Consumers' Buying Behavior towards Cosmetics: Skincare, Makeup, and Face Washing & Cleansing Products
Questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying cosmetics online. Cosmetics surveyed include skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products.
This report provides an in-depth analysis of consumers' product, brand, and channel preference rankings for skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products, identify which age group and gender of consumers enjoy to purchase cosmetics online the most, and examines main reasons behind consumers' decision to buy cosmetics online and what have prevented them from doing so.
Scope
- Consumers brand and channel preference rankings when buying cosmetics online
- Top 20 cosmetics rankings in the category of skincare, makeup, and face washing and cleansing products that consumers like to buy online
- The most frequently purchased skincare product categories in Taiwan and includes the top 10 brands in each product category
- The most frequently purchased makeup product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brand rankings in each product category
- The most frequently purchased face washing and cleansing categories in Taiwan and include the top 20 brand rankings in each product category
- Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy cosmetics online, touching on top 10 shopping incentive rankings
Key Topics Covered
1. Summary of Key Findings
2. Overall Cosmetics Shopping Analysis
- Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Skin Care Products
- Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Makeup Products
- Cosmetic Shopping Behavior: Face Washes and Cleansers
Companies Mentioned
- 1028
- Atomy
- Avene
- Avon
- Beauty Stage of Shin Kong Mitsukoshi
- BeautyMaker
- Biore
- Biotherm
- Books.com.tw
- Brand Websites
- Carrefour
- Clinique
- Cosmed
- DHC
- Domohorn Wrinkle
- Dr. Jou Biotech
- Dr.Wu
- Estee Lauder
- ETMall
- Hada-Labo
- IOPE
- Its skin
- Kanebo
- Kate
- Kiehls
- Kiss Me
- Kose
- Kuan Yuan Lian
- La Roche-Posay
- Lancme
- Laneige
- L'Oreal
- MAC
- Maybelline
- Mentholatum
- Missha
- Momo Shop
- My Beauty Diary
- My Scheming
- Neogence
- Neutrogena
- Oguma
- Olay
- Orbis
- PChome24h
- RT-Mart
- Senka
- Sexylook
- Shiseido
- Shopee
- Shu Uemura
- SK-II
- Sogo iStore
- Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp.
- Taobao
- Tsaio
- TTM
- UNT
- Watsons
- Yahoo Shopping
- YSL
- ZA
