Digital Textile Printing Ink Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period 2017 and 2022. Widespread use of advanced technology and increasing implementation of high-quality and effective inks are the significant factors governing the upward market trend.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

Huntsman

JK Group

Kornit

DyStar

SPGprints

BASF

Jay Chemical

Marabu

Dow Corning

EFI

Sensient

Magna Colours

Anajet

Print-Rite

Lanyu

Hongsam

INKBANK

TrendVision

INKWIN

Digital Textile Printing Ink is the pigment or colour that is generally used in digital inkjet printers; it can be used directly in the form of droplets or colours on the print media. Colour units and vectors are the primary elements of the ink. Digital textile printing technique relates to any inkjet-based process of printing coloured dyes onto the fabric— the procedure is usually used on smaller clothing such as promotional wear, tees, shirts, jackets and textile rolls in large format. Digital textile printing offers immense possibilities due to the ever increasing demand for promotion and corporate brandings, such as emblems, sales graphics, and banners.

The rise in awareness of fashion, sustainability, environmentally friendly printing techniques and enhanced creativity and flexibility in the design are anticipated to drive the drive Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market growth. However, market growth is also expected to be challenged by the damaging impacts connected with digital textile printers and the constant competition from traditional printing techniques. On the flip side, the high pace at which products are being manufactured using printers, provides this industry with immense scope for profitable possibilities.

Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market is segmented into ink type and applications.

On the basis of ink type, the market is fragmented into Reactive Dye Inks, Acidic Inks, Paint Inks, Dispersion & Sublimation Inks.

On the basis of the application, the Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market is split into Silk/ Wool Textile, Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile, Cotton Textile, and Others. The silk substrate segment is expected to record a notable compound annual growth rate during the projection period.

Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market is divided into North America (USA, Mexico, and Canada), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia), Europe (UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Italy), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa).

In 2015, Europe accounted for more than 35% of revenue generated from the global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market, followed by Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific developing nations such as India and China are expected to record constant growth rates due to general economic development. Increased investment by prominent regional producers along with the rise in the number of textile printing techniques, increasing consumer disposable earnings per capita, advancing technology and rising implementation of high-quality and effective inks will also help boost the overall market growth during the forecast timeline.

