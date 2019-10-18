Co-Chairs invitation to SMi’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference

Microbiology UK 2020

SMi Reports: James Drinkwater and Olivier Chancel release an invitation chair letter for the Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference, in London.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to present the return of Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference for its 9th year, commencing on 20th and 21st January 2020, in London. The event focuses on topics regarding technology developments that tackle the most pressing challenges and push innovation in world of pharmaceutical microbiology The conference will be co-chaired by James Drinkwater, Chairman, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sciences Society and Olivier Chancel, Sterility and Aseptic Process Assurance Expert, Boehringer Ingelheim, in which they have released an invitation letter for all interested parties.Excerpt of the Co-Chair invitation letter:“As the co-chairs of SMi’s 2020 Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK Conference and on behalf of SMi Group, we are delighted to cordially invite you to our conference (20 & 21 January 2020 and workshop day (22 January 2020), at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK.At the very core of pharmaceutical microbiology is the accurate and reliable detection of microorganisms that would otherwise contaminate the pharmaceutical products manufactured. This demand for more rapid methods for detection and identification will be accompanied by equally important areas such as: environmental monitoring and contamination control strategies, process automation, and discussing updates to meet regulatory requirements.This year’s conference will explore guidance and regulation including the regulatory expectations on bio-contamination control and insights into the impact of Annex 1 revisions on sterile pharmaceutical product manufacturing. Furthermore, there will be an exploration into microbial detection as well as environmental monitoring and contamination controls.”For those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer of £200 savings for bookings made by 31st October. Register at http://www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR2 This year will also include a new addition to the agenda, where a post-conference Interactive Workshop Day will take place on 22nd January.The pharmaceutical microbiology workshop day will discuss how to develop risk-based approaches to cleaning and disinfection, designing an environmental monitoring programme and rapid micro methods, endotoxin testing and LER through three insightful interactive workshops.8.30 – 11.40 - Workshop A: Jim Polarine, Senior Technical Service Manager, STERIS Corporation on ‘How to Develop a Risk based Approach to Cleaning and Disinfection’12.40 - 15.40 - Workshop B: Ian Symonds, Director/Pharmaceutical Consultant, SDA Pharma on ‘Designing an Environmental Monitoring Programme’15.40 - 18.40 - Workshop C: Felix Alejandro Montero Julian, Scientific Director, bioMérieux and Stefane Schweicher, Business Development Manager Endotoxin NEC, bioMérieux on ‘Rapid Micro Methods, Endotoxin Testing and lER’The full agenda, chair letter and speaker line-up are available online at www.pharma-microbiology.com/PR2 Proudly sponsored by:Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, METTLER TOLEDO, Microbiologics, Microgenetics, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek AssociatesContact Information:For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick, Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, call Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology UKConference: 20 – 21 January 2020Workshop Day: 22 January 2020Copthrone Tara Hotel, London, UK#SMiPharmaMicroUK--- ENDS –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



