Worldwide Notebook PC & Tablet Market Forecasts, 2019-2023 - Shipment & Market Volume by Panel Size & Region

The report finds that the global notebook PC and desktop PC market volume reached 257 million units in 2018, still up 0.1% year-on-year and about 60% of which were notebook PCs.

While notebook PCs still managed to enjoy 0.8% year-on-year growth, tablets' contribution to traditional PCs was reduced considerably. The causes of decline include the continued US-China trade conflict that has escalated the economic uncertainties, the shortage of Intel CPU due to poor process conversion, and the slowdown in gaming notebook PCs.

The shipment volume of notebook PCs and desktop PCs is expected to reach 253.8 million units in 2019, down 1.3%. Although notebook PC shipments are anticipated to remain stable for the period 2019-2023, the lack of new incentives is to drag the sales of notebook PCs in 2019 as well as 2020.

The increased shipments of new AMD and Intel CPUs, the growing popularity of new GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, and/or the advanced replacement demand of game players are expected to bolster global notebook PC market development in 2020.

Scope

Global notebook and desktop PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2019-2023

Global notebook PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2019-2023

Global tablet market volume forecast per year for the period 2019-2023

Global notebook and desktop PC shipment volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019

Global notebook PC shipment volume forecast per quarter for the period 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019

The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU type

Key Topics Covered



1. Worldwide Notebook and Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2012 - 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2012 - 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2012 - 2019

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume Share by Region, 2012 - 2019

2. Worldwide Tablet Shipment Volume by Region, 2012 - 2019

Worldwide Tablet Shipment Share by Region, 2012 - 2019

3. Worldwide Mobile PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2012 - 2019

Worldwide Mobile PC Shipment Share by Region, 2012 - 2019

4. Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2016 - 2Q 2019

Worldwide Notebook PC Market Volume by CPU Type, 1Q 2017 - 2Q 2019

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume Share by CPU Type, 1Q 2017 - 2Q 2019

5. Research Scope & Definitions

Companies Mentioned



AMD

Apple

Intel

Microsoft

Nvidia



