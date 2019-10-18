Competency-based Platform Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Competency-based Platform Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Competency-based Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Competency-based Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Competency-based Platform market. This report focused on Competency-based Platform market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Competency-based Platform Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Competency-based Platform industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Competency-based Platform industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Competency-based Platform types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Competency-based Platform industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Competency-based Platform business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

BNED LoudCloud

D2L

Ellucian

Flat World Education

Articulate

Blackboard

Edmodo

Fidelis Education

Fishtree

Itslearning

Knewton

Motivis Learning

Saba

Schoology

Market Overview

The global competency-based platform is a platform that provides a holistic view of the students in learning concrete skills rather than abstract learning. The platform also provides a landscape of student learning with the student performance indicators that include narratives, projects, portfolios, and learning goals. It supports the competency-based learning approach. The learners work on one competency at a time, which is a small portion of the overall larger learning goal. A structure is prepared where the students are evaluated on the individual competency and can only move further after mastering the current skill being learned.

After achieving the set goal, higher or more complex competencies are learned to master degree. An advantage of the competency-based platform is if the learner has mastery over a particular topic, an entire learning module can be skipped to save time. This can be determined through prior formative testing or learning assessment. The past was about teaching, the present is now more focused on self- learning and assessing platforms so that individuals can develop a reliable compass and navigate the way to learn the required skills.

The global competency-based platform report points towards the growth in building designs, collaborations, and communication skills that prepare young people for the complex situations in the advancing internet-oriented global world, the learning awareness among the population is increasing, be it of any age group. The report analyses the vast demand for such platforms which provide people with goal-oriented knowledge and gives a report of the progress made at any particular level. The key companies in the world are focusing on providing good quality and reliable applications which makes it easier for the learner to gain knowledge or a degree in any particular genre.

Market Segmentation

The competency-based platform has always focused on sharing content that is easy to distribute, manage and can blend in the virtual environment. Hence, based on the types of competency-based platforms, the market can be segmented into two types, i.e, Competency-Based Technologies Platforms and Competency-Based Education Technologies. On the other hand, based on the applications, the competency-based platform can be categorized into Higher Education Institutions and K-12 Schools. K-12 schools are public-supported school grades before college, a kind of education technology used in the US, Canada, and some other countries. K-12 stands for grades starting from kindergarten (K) and 1st through 12th grade (1-12).

Regional Overview

The regions of the world like North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia- Pacific and Africa are some major markets of the Competency-based platforms. These places provide an escalating market to the key companies based on competency learning. The key manufacturers of the platform are focusing on providing quality education and building a process where the learners can learn based on individual pace without having to worry about the time boundation. The global market is improving on understanding customer needs, developing suitable training programs, facilitating customer decision making and working on the performance management systems.

Industry News

Kirkwood Community College, Iowa has started offering online competency-based classes programs to place a higher value on past and present work experience, encouraging students to complete their degrees faster. In another report, Dickinson Public Schools in the US have been granted nearly $1.1 million for the implementation of effective teaching and competency-based education in its schools.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 ConclusionFig Global Competency-based Platform Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Competency-based Platform Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Competency-based Platform industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Competency-based Platform industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

