Digital Twin Technology Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025

A new market study, titled "Global Digital Twin Technology Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges"

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview



The global Digital Twin Technology Market Size will reach 13.45 billion US$ in 2025, from 1.24 billion US$ in 2017, with a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered:

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

