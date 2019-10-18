Digital Twin Technology Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2025
Market Overview
The global Digital Twin Technology Market Size will reach 13.45 billion US$ in 2025, from 1.24 billion US$ in 2017, with a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period.
This report focuses on the global Digital Twin Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Twin Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The following manufacturers are covered:
General Electric
PTC
Siemens
Dassault Systèmes
IBM Corporation
ANSYS
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Type
5 Breakdown Data by Application
…
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
