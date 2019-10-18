Massive Growth of Smart Bathrooms Market 2019-2025|Regional Statistics,Industry Share,Trend,Application,Forecast 2025

The assessment and forecast of the Smart Bathrooms Market have been studied on a regional and global basis.

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart bathroom hit a significant mark in the year 2016 and was valued at $1,230.29 million. The industry is expected to grow further with the compound annual growth rate of 10.7% between the years 2017 to 2023. By the year 2023, the industry is expected to cross a significant milestone of $2,517.82 million. The industry is characterized by several factors, and with the rapidly evolving technologies, the industry is expected to proliferate further.

When it comes to smart bathrooms, there is a range of factors that come into play. The rapid push for the construction of smart cities by government agencies, coupled with the emergence of new products, has helped the industry grow in recent years. On the other hand, rapid urbanization and the development of new designer products have attracted customers from across the globe. Furthermore, rising awareness among individuals to conserve water and electricity has helped the smart bathroom industry grow in all major regions of the world.

However, the industry is marked by major hurdles. The old infrastructure and the high costs of installation of advanced products have been affecting the growth prospects of the sector negatively. Along with that, an actual smart bathroom is still in its initial stages. There have been specific improvements with the introduction of new products. But despite the advancements, the segment is far from realization. However, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and aggressive advertisements by the leading brands have helped the industry grow by leap and bound.

Top Key Players

American Standard Brands

Bradley Corporation

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

Cleveland Faucet Group(MOEN)

Delta Faucet Company

Grohe

Global Smart Bathrooms Market Segmentation

By Application

* Nonresidential

* Residential

Regional Analysis

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

