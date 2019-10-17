President pays working visit to Bié on Friday

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected in central Bié province on Friday for a two-day working visit aimed at learning of the current reality in the region.,

This is contained in a press release from the President's Civil Affairs Office, reached Angop Thursday.

The source stated that the president's visit is meant to boost the solution to the local's most pressing issues, mainly in the economic and social fields.

The President will start the visit in municipality Cuemba, where he is expected to arrive on Friday at 10 am.

A meeting with the provincial government at the headquarters of the municipal administration will mark the start of his visit to the region.

He will then visit the former municipal hospital and participate in the opening ceremony of the Cuemba Regional Hospital.

On the same day, the President will inaugurate Joaquim Capango Airport, prior to visit the Provincial Hospital of Bié in the capital, Cuito.

On Saturday, the second and last day of the visit, João Lourenço will pay tribute to the martyrs of Cuto in the city's Monument Cemetery.

The Head of State will inaugurate the second phase of the Cuito Water Supply System, then chair a meeting with members of the Provincial Community Auscultation Council.

Still as part of his working agenda, the President will hold an interactive meeting with the local youth.

The head of state returns to Luanda on Saturday afternoon (October19th).

