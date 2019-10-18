Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

Market Overview:

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to the service provided by ground-based controllers and personnel, using communications technologies and computers to aid them, to direct, guide the aircrafts. They also use Air traffic control (ATC) equipment and provide assistance and relay permissions and information to the cockpits and the pilots of aircrafts. The operational area of an air traffic control unit is limited to the ground and the surrounding controlled airspace. They communicate with the aircraft via radio signals and a set frequency and track them using radars within the assigned airspace.

The air traffic control (ATC) equipment involved in the ATC process includes a large variety of instruments and computers. They help in all the functionalities from storing and analysing data to communication and surveillance. The need for these to be of the highest grade and to deliver the required results efficiently makes for specialized production and maintenance. The report on the global air traffic control equipment market studies the market size status and size. The main aspects here would be the capacity, production volume and value, and the consumption status.

Based on the data from the past years (2013-17), the global air traffic control (ATC) equipment report makes an estimate and forecast of the market in the coming years, up to the year 2025. The report focuses on the leading manufacturers and suppliers around the globe and the competitive landscape. The value, manufacturing power, and the market shares of each of the key players have been studied in the report along with a SWOT analysis. The key developments in this sector along with the future growth strategies have been laid out in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Thales Group.

LEMZ

Harris Corp.

Indra Sistemas SA

Raytheon

Cobham Plc

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Frequentis AG

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Telephonics Corp.

Siqura B. V.

Aeronav Group

Warren-Knight

Kongsberg Gallium

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Jezetek

Wisesoft

Glarun

Market Segmentation:

Looking into the global air traffic control (ATC) equipment market segmentation and the individual components of this section help give a clear picture of the global market and network. The major segmentation based on the product type would be ATC Communications Equipment, Navigation Equipment, and Surveillance Equipment. Each of these segments plays a crucial role in the field that is operated and used in. the other segmentation would be on the basis of the application and can be listed as Commercial Aircraft, Private Aircraft, and Military Aircraft. These are basically the major types of aircrafts classes that use the products in this market. Since each of these require a certain level of specifications and security features, they may vary in the product type they utilize.

Regional Analysis:

The global air traffic control (ATC) equipment report gives a study of the regional markets and the key countries in these regions, both in terms of production and consumption. The market segmentation based on regions gives an understanding of the global market dynamics and market contributions. The key regions and countries included in this report are North and South America (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia), India, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Southeast Asia. The new developments, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements in these regions have also been covered. The analysis regarding each of the regions and submarkets include the factors driving and inhibiting the growth.

Industry News:

The new ATC tower at Delhi’s IGI airport was recently inaugurated by the aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on 2nd September 2019. The new tower features an additional 21 Controller Positions at level 26 and 12, and Ground Controller Positions at level 25. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the new ATC tower was built at a cost of INR 350 cr. It is capable of handling up to 75 flights at peak hours with a capacity of about 1200 flights per day.

