Chewing Gum Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Global Chewing Gum Market

Introduction

What’s a thing everyone has heard of and eaten too – chewing gum! Yes, chewing gum has been around since the Stone age. It is basically a chicle gum which was made from sap extracted from the sapodilla tree. The majority of the modern gums of today are based on the rubber material or a synthetic equivalent, which is called as polyisobutylene. This polyisobutylene is also used in the manufacturing of substances that need to have structural elasticity in them, for example, inner tubes. The composition of polyisobutylene and its sister components is found to have an equal amount of plasticisers in them. But in chewing gums, the manufacturers add plasticisers of food grade, which makes them chewable.

The success of polyisobutylene and chicle mainly lies in the narrowed temperature ranges. Over these fluctuating and narrowed temperature ranges, the polyisobutylene material softens and becomes very elastic. So, it is eventually shaped into a material which is both firms and is easy to be molded into a soft and also a pliable component once it gets into the warmth of the mouth. Since there are so many flavors and varieties of chewing gums, the chewing gum market is a profitable industry. However, some of the researches about its side effect on the digestive system make it a controversial product, and hence in the future, it is likely to face a breakdown unless manufacturers come up with a creative idea to beat the side effects of chewing gum consumption.

Market Segmentation

The chewing gum market can be broadly classified into three main types, including sugar-free gum, ball gum, and bubble gum. Of these three varieties, the sugar-free gums hold a large share in the market because of the low sugar and carb content in them. After this, the bubble gum is popular among kids, and thus it is widely consumed by kids of all ages, class, and race. Next comes the ball gum or gum balls, which is a flavored variety of gums in different colors, shapes, and sizes. This type of gum is also getting very popular among kids.

Regional Overview

The market can be chiefly classified into six main regions, mainly Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East region. In Asia, the highest demand is in India, China, Indonesia, Pakistan, Maldives, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In Middle-East region, the highest demand for the product is in Egypt, Iraq, Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia, the Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. In Africa, the high demand rate is in the following order: Ghana, Liberia, Benin, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Algeria, Lesotho, Liberia, Libiya, Chad, Burungi, and South Africa.

Industry News

The chewing gum market is also likely to witnesses a slight decrease in grow because of growing health concerns. This is especially for gums with excessive sugar content in them.

