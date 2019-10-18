Barge Transportation Market 2019 - Global Market Size, Share, Key Vendors, Opportunities, Challenges & Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report suggests that the industry is expected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.
In 2018, the market share of the industry was 160000 USD, a report suggests.
Barge Transportation is anticipated to have a market share of 316500 USD by 2025.
The barge is commonly used in exports and imports. A barge is a flat-bottomed based container generally used for the transportation of heavy materials through waterways. The carrying capacity of a barrage is normally more than 1,500 tonnes, which is significantly more than that of a truck or railcars. The heavy carrying capacity makes it an efficient way to transport goods to a long distance.
The cost is another factor for the rapid adaptation of Barge Transportation. In general, the cost of transportation in a barge is lower than other types of transportation such as rail, road, and air. As a result, more than 70% of the cargos are transported through barge. The safety factor is higher in a barge in comparison to other modes of transportation.
Key playes:
ACBL
Ingram Marine
Kirby
SEACOR
AgriChem Marine Transportation
Alter Logistics
Argosy Transportation
ATS International Services
Barge America
Blessey Marine Services
Bouchard Transportation
Campbell Transportation
Canal Barge
Ceres Barge Lines
Heartland Barge
McAllister Towing and
Transportation
Market segmentation
The Barge Transportation market can be segmented by Type, Application, and Region.
According to Type, the market is divided into Liquid cargo barge and Dry cargo barge.
By Application, the industry is classified on the based on Petroleum products, Crude materials, Coal, Metal Ores, Secondary Raw Materials, Beverages & Tobacco, Fabricated Metal Products, Rubber & Plastic, Wastes Chemicals & allied products, Food, and farm products.
It is anticipated that the increasing petrochemical shipments will boost the industry during the next five years.
Geographical Market segmentation
The geographical segmentation of the global Barge Transportation market includes regions like the Middle East and the African region, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Central and South America.
Some of the focused countries are China, the USA, Saudi Arabia, the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Canada, India, South Africa, and Mexico.
The North American region is leading the global chart in terms of market revenue. The region is expected to show the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for petrochemical shipments is the cause of the huge demand for the Barge Transportation industry in the region.
Rapid industrialization in the Indo Pacific region results the growth of the industry. The forecast suggests that the Indo Pacific region will remain positive for the industry due to huge population base and increasing industrialization.
Table Of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
