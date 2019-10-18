/EIN News/ -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd Reports Preliminary Nine Months 2019 Results

WISeKey Continued its Focus on Cybersecurity/IoT, ICT infrastructure and smart devices, boosting the efficiency and quality of its operations

Company expects to end the year with positive net income: H1 2019 net income was $21.8 million

ZUG, Switzerland- October 18, 2019– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) (“WISeKey” or the “Company”), a leading Swiss cybersecurity and IoT company announced today that its consolidated preliminary revenue for the 9 month-period ending September 30, 2019 (“Q3YTD 2019”) is expected to be approximately $18.7 million (unaudited).

First 9 Months 2019 Highlights

·Cash and cash equivalents together with restricted cash increased to $19.2 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $9.8 million at December 31, 2018.

Company expects to report positive net income for FY 2019 following a H1 2019 net income of $21.8 million, mainly due to the $31.1 million gain generated from the sale of its SSL/TLS PKI business.

Q3YTD 2019 consolidated preliminary revenue was $18.7 million, including $16.7 million from our continuing operations, following the sale of our SSL/TLS PKI business in Q1 2019.

Submitted a second confidential draft registration statement on Form 20-F under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), following the board of directors’ approval of a proposed listing of its Class B Shares in the form of American Depositary Shares on a U.S. Stock Exchange.

Q3 2019 Business Highlights

Established WISeKey Arabia, a JV with Saudi Advanced Technologies Company Ltd, a wholly owned company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers and localized its cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East.

Adapted its U.S. patent. No. 7,898,422 for an anti-counterfeiting NFC device designed to protect the pharmaceutical industry from the escalating counterfeit problem which is causing damage to these companies and putting lives at risk (see list of U.S. patents here ).

). Released NanoSeal®, a new microprocessor the: WISeKey’s NanoSealRT is the only NFC Forum Type 5 chip for tags which offers a patent-pending authentication algorithm based on NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) that works with both Android and IOS 12 devices, namely more than 2 billion NFC enabled devices. Its tamper/opening detection is a plus when it comes to enriching the consumer experience and reach. The communication with the object is simplified from the manufacturing plant to the field thanks to a powerful ISO15693 compatible interface.

Expanded its partnership with Microsoft Corporation: all members of the Cybersecurity TechAccord are expanding their partnership on initiatives that improve the security, stability and resilience of cyberspace.

Announced partnership with Oracle: WISeKey Blockchain Identity technology became one of Oracle’s first external trusted identity providers, allowing clients to securely add data onto the Oracle Blockchain Platform using the WISeKey cryptographic key infrastructure.

Reinforced its penetration in the Chinese technology market: WISeKey’s Root of Trust was accredited by 360 Security Browser to provide Trusted SSL Services in China. 360 Security Browser is the leading internet browser solution in China, with an estimated user base superior to 400 million active users and a market penetration close to 70%, according to CNZZ.

Signed a perpetual license agreement with Daimler AG ("Daimler"), one of the world's most successful automotive companies, for certain components of its ISTANA PKI platform with first payment of $2.5 million

Joined forces with OpSec Security IoT leader on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems.

WISeKey Blockchain Centers of Excellence: WISeKey in cooperation with the Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) is creating a number of interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world, to facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of blockchain-based solutions and foster stronger collaboration between the public, private and academic sectors. Each center purchases technologies and licenses from WISeKey.

Strategic partnership with Chinese CoinID New Mingwah, a World leading bank-level Blockchain security technology company to integrate CoinID wallet into WISeID and deploy in China. WISeCoin AG and Coinx8 Ltd have entered into a partnership to jointly foster their respective crypto tokens WIS and CXE in Asia, MEA and Europe using www.CoinX.pro Exchange.

New agreements for the smart car, pharmaceutical and fintech industries, and consumer products which, in the aggregate, are broadening the ecosystem of WISeKey’s IoT chips.

Stronger cybersecurity offering of proprietary solutions, increased footprint and further new customer acquisitions.

Continued investments in IoT Security, with strong industry-specific partnerships.

Further enhancements of the vertical platform for the IoT through the establishment of partnerships with leading players in the IoT domain.

Expansion of patent portfolio with new IP and patents with the aggregation of 39 IoT / Semiconductors patent families (more than 200 patents in total) to its portfolio (https://www.wisekey.com/patents/).

WISeKey closed the acquisition of a 22% interest, through a multi-million USD transaction, in Tarmin Inc. (“Tarmin”), a Boston, Massachusetts based leading pioneer of Data & Software Defined Infrastructure delivering a massively scalable, transparent and unified approach for consistent data management, storage, retention, security and search across cloud and traditional storage infrastructure.

Second SEC confidential draft registration statement

Following the board of directors’ approval of a proposed listing of its Class B Shares in the form of American Depositary Shares on a U.S. Stock Exchange, WISeKey has submitted a second confidential draft registration statement on Form 20-F under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A registration statement is a set of documents, including a prospectus, which a company must file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before it proceeds with the listing of its shares on a U.S. stock exchange.

No new securities will be issued in connection with the listing, which is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



