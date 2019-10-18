Dennis Busch of Project Management Technologies to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LITTLETON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether building a space craft, a new airport or developing new software, a good project manager knows they must actively employ a raft of tools in order to manage successfully.

Guiding projects to successful outcomes is an extremely difficult challenge, but if you’re managing your projects by the seat of your pants, you're going to get burned. There are just too many variables. And when you react to these variables as they occur, you are engaged in reactive management, and this almost always results in late deliveries and overrun budgets. Somehow, you have to get out in front of them.

There's really only one law that governs project management: Murphy's law. Things go wrong. Even the most well thought-out plans can go astray, so even the best project managers need tools to help keep things on course and correct them when they deviate from the plan. They have to know how to thoroughly and properly plan and manage work, time and resources to ensure they can deliver their projects on time and on budget even with constant problems.

Dennis Busch is the founder of Project Management Technologies, dedicated to fully integrating people, processes and software to improve project management performance.

“If you look at all the training available on project management, 95 percent of it deals with interpersonal skills – team building, leadership, conflict resolution, meeting management, etc.” says Busch. “These are certainly very critical skills to learn and master, but they're not the only ones, and they aren't our areas of expertise. We have focused on the technologies of project management and that's where there isn't so much understanding, because there simply is not much training available. PMT has always looked for more thorough and sophisticated ways of planning and managing projects so we can have successful outcomes. Let’s use technology as the tool it’s meant to be, to make things more efficient and more effective.”

Busch’s background is in managing aerospace projects, dating back to 1973. He previously worked for General Electric in production control and later for what is today Lockheed-Martin in project management. These experiences provided him with a level of expertise in project planning and management to start his own consulting and training company in 1990. He is a serious innovator, not only in the technologies of project management but in training methodology.

“After teaching for many, many years in a conventional classroom, I concluded there are much better, more efficient, more effective ways to teach people complex technology,” Busch says.

PMT’s training consists of 125 hours of contact learning using animated video presentations, which combines both visual and auditory learning.

“The training is effective – it sticks,” says Busch. “Students don't have to go anywhere to take our courses; they can watch it on their own computer, take it when it fits into their schedule, in bits and pieces if necessary, and review or repeat any segment of the courses whenever they choose. It is a format for learning in the 21st century that accommodates extremely busy people.”

PMT’s training focuses on proactive planning and scheduling methodology; the data and processes that establish relationships between the remaining project work, the remaining time available and the remaining budgets. The key is to isolate and quantify problems weeks, even months before they will affect the project. Then the solutions that are available can be the most efficient and effective choices.

Want to learn more?

CUTV News Radio will feature Dennis Busch in an interview with Jim Masters on October 22nd at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.pmtonline.com



