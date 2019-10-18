Modular State Of The Art Steel Jail & Prison Cells = Normalized Sleeping Units / Humane Positive Reinforcement Rooms

Normalized Sleeping Units

The world's largest builder of modular steel jail and prison cells works with justice agencies throughout the world to build modular humane incarceration rooms.

The concepts of incarceration, rehabilitation, substance abuse, and mental illness are again center stage in the justice arena.” — Michael Rosenberg

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "INCARCERATION REFORM" CONTINUES TO BE SPEARHEADED BY LEADERS IN NYC, CT, PA, RI, NH, NYS, ME, and MA"

"Humane incarceration and Positive Reinforcement Living Conditions Is Quickly Spreading Across Our Nation"

Justice agency leaders, politicians and the courts are finally taking notice of the innovative concepts and philosophies being implemented in Canada, and the major countries throughout the eastern hemisphere.

"True rehabilitation can only occur, if we rethink, who truly needs to be incarcerated, (who needs treatment outside of jails and prisons), how long they are incarcerated, how we incarcerate, where we incarcerate, and what results we can realistically expect from reform strategies."

The manufacturers, vendors and outsourced service companies who serve the "Corrections Industry", must all think out of the box on how their products and services can be synergistic to both the long term goals and short term objectives of incarceration reform.

Thinking "Out of the Box", SteelCell of NorthAmerica Inc., the world leader in modular steel jail and prison cell manufacturing, is participating with city state and federal agencies, in the production of their modular "Normalized Sleeping Units". (See attached photos)

This vendor, which manufacturers light weight insulated cells and dorms for all levels of security, quickly recognized that they had the financial capability and the engineering know how to quickly mobilize their USA based modular cell factory, (the world's largest dedicated modular cell factory), to produce the "Normalized Sleeping Units". This is just one example how vendors can be part of the movement to improve the quality of life and the chances for rehabilitation for incarcerated individuals. This is a triple win concept. The inmates,the staff and all of society will eventually benefit from thinking out of the box for incarceration reform. Recidivism reduction now more than ever, can be viable in every city, state or federal institution.



