Where is the clean label trend going in the food and beverage industry?

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean label , a consumer movement led by Gen-Z and the millennials, asserts transparency by removing crowded information from the label, while, at the same time, adhering to both regional and international regulatory guidelines. A clean label food or beverage product must use natural sources with minimal processing. It must eliminate artificial ingredients by encouraging plant-based food products and low calorie ingredients, all of which promote good health. The clean label movement also promotes sustainability.The white paper lists the characteristics of ‘clean label’ and compares the clean label, natural, organic and free-from products that are available in the market. It describes the clean label alliance that was formed in response to the increasing demand for clean labels in the area of dietary supplements. The paper identifies the key players, particularly the ingredient companies, as well as start-ups that are focused on improving existing food products. The specific problems faced by industries and the associated solutions that companies are coming up with, in order to qualify their products as clean label, are discussed. Examples of M&As that have helped companies rebrand themselves as consumer-friendly brands focusing on clean labels have been listed. The paper predicts the extension of the clean label movement into the cosmetic and pharma industry.About SciTech Patent Art SciTech Patent Art is an analytics firm specializing in technology research and analytics. We use innovative AI tools and techniques such as deep web search, and other big data analytics to extract insights from patent and scientific literature, product labels, company websites and other types of information.We currently work with large corporations in the US, Japan and Europe. At SPA, we handle a large volume of requests coming from many global Fortune 500 companies. The majority of our clients come to us through references from existing clients, which speaks of the value we deliver to our clients.Our difference lies in the responsiveness we show our clients, the depth of expertise we demonstrate in our work and the attention we pay to detail. Serving our clients over the last 17 years, we have built in-depth expertise in patent search, analysis and landscaping in many business areas. We are well-versed in handling multi-disciplinary projects across various industries such as Oil & Gas, Consumer products, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Automotive and others.



