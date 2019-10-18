Uhuru Corporation enters Japan’s Technology Fast 50

Uhuru Corporation announces today that it ranked in 17th position in the annual the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group’s ‘Japan Technology Fast 50’.

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uhuru Corporation (Headquarters: Tokyo Japan, President/CEO: Takashi Sonoda) announces today that it ranked in 17th position in the annual the Deloitte Tohmatsu Group’s ‘Japan Technology Fast 50’.

Japan Technology Fast 50 is the Japanese edition of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited’s (DTTL) annual publication ranking technology companies by growth rate. The publication is compiled for circa 40 countries, as well as for three regions: North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and serves as a benchmark for growth potential and success for TMT corporations. Companies, both listed and unlisted, are eligible to apply for Fast 50 status and the top 50 companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue (sales) growth over the last three accounting periods are selected. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50 for further information.

About the Technology Fast 50 Program

Japan Technology Fast 50 is the Japanese edition of the ranking series organized by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, an international public accounting and consulting firm that ranks companies among TMT industries based on their recent revenue (sales) growth based on a three-year period. Because the revenue growth rates are used as indices, the ranking indicates the fastest-growing companies regardless of their sizes. Entries are accepted from both listed and unlisted companies and they are automatically nominated for the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific that encompasses all technology industry segments including hardware, software, communications, media, life sciences and clean technology.

Disclaimer regarding the information disclosed in the Fast 50 Program

In tabulating Fast 50, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited have made reasonable efforts to ensure their accuracy. However, because it is based on information provided by applicant companies to Fast 50, such information is provided “as is” and not intended for expressing any opinions regarding their accuracy, and Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited make no representation or warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, to the accuracy of the information. For further information on Fast 50 and Fast 500 programs, please visit: http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50.



