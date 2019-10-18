LBC Mortgage Announces Risk Free Consultation to Learn About the Fastest Way of Buying a Property

LBC Mortgage is the no. 1 trusted mortgage broker in California for self-employed borrowers. The brokerage firm now offers risk-free consultation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBC Mortgage is the no. 1 trusted mortgage broker in California for self-employed borrowers. The brokerage firm now offers risk-free consultation for anyone to learn the ways of owning a property in 20 days or less.

For self-employed borrowers, often getting a loan proves to be a difficult proposition, particularly if they don’t have a significant credit score. In California, there is a trusted mortgage broker firm that guarantees fast loan approvals for self-employed borrowers. They also offer risk-free consultation for people who are interested to learn about the fastest way of getting a loan approval and buying a property in California.

LBC Mortgage is the leader in offering stated income loans. According to Ana Zhizhina, who is the loan processing specialist in the company, “We can guarantee fast loan approvals at low rates to anyone who has a minimum credit score of 600. You don’t have to wait for a loan for several months; we get your loan processed within 20 days or even less.” Ana also maintains that they don’t believe in the cumbersome paperwork and expedite the loan process for every borrower. Unlike other lenders, they don’t ask for tax returns and other documents to verify income of a borrower.

One can learn more about their loan approval process by visiting their website. Alex Shekhtman, who is the mortgage broker for the company, states, “If someone is pre-approved for a loan, he or she can get a loan within 24 hours only.” Alex states that they can handle larger loan amounts too, and can get a self-employed person a loan of up to $5 million. With over 25 years of combined experience in the area of mortgage financing, they can ensure fast loans for self-employed.

The company brings stated income loan opportunities for anyone who is unable to furnish income verification sources. With a minimum credit score of 600, and a 10% down payment, a self-employed person can qualify for a home loan in California. LBC offers a unique Bank Statement Program that allows a person to be eligible for a loan, despite his/her insignificant credit. To know more about it, one can consult them or can visit their website http://www.statedincomeloans.mortgage/.



