Lending Bee, Inc Announces Free Consultation to Learn About Owning a Property in Less Than 7 Days

California’s trusted hard money lender can ensure loans at exclusive rates with same day underwriting benefits, allowing to own a home in seven days or less.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People with bad credit can now also get loans at exclusive rates, starting from 7.99% for buying a property in California. Lending Bee Inc. is a reputed and trusted real estate finance company that helps people own a property in 7 days or even less. The hard money lender offers free consultation to borrowers and all those who want to own a property despite their bad credit history.

Lending Bee, Inc was founded by Boris Dorfman and Vladimir Isperov in 2003. The company can guarantee hard money loans at attractive rates in a matter of days. According to Boris, “Many borrowers fail to secure loans because of their bad credit history. We offer flexible and same day underwriting, and because of our long-term relationships with our clients. We can get you business loans or loans for buying a home and your credit history doesn’t come on the way.”

The company manages its own funds and offers loans at exclusive rates, with quick approvals and without charging any hidden fees. Vladimir talks about their fast loan approval process and states, “No need to wait for weeks and months for your loan approval. We can get your loan approved in 24 hours. In most of the cases, the loan is closed within 7 days.” One can learn more about their loan approval process on the website of Lending Bee. They can offer a loan amount between $50,000 and $25 million, and one can rest assured of an expedited approval.

Whether someone needs construction finance or a business purpose loan, Lending Bee can always be available with their quick, affordable and timely hard money loans. The company has been in the business for over 15 years now, and they have closed thousands of loans till then. With their vast experience, they are aware of the situations of a borrower, and offer their much-needed help in time. The free consultation offered by them could prove helpful for anyone who is badly in need of a loan.

One can learn more about their hard money loan and its terms by visiting the website http://www.hardmoneylenders.finance.



