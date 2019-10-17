The retail-distribution segment in the North American automotive parts aftermarket comprises four main retailers and distributors, namely, AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts, National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA), and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Competitive Profiling of Key Aftermarket Distributors and Retailers in North America, 2018" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823013/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, it also has distributors and mass merchants, such as the Canadian Tire Corporation, Inc., Uni-Select Inc., and Walmart.



RESEARCH SCOPE :



The base year for analysis is 2018 and the research period is 2014 to 2018. All revenue and financial information is provided in Dollar (USD). This research service will also focus on:



Overall retailer/distributor revenue (2014 to 2018)

Revenue by DIY and DIFM (2014 to 2018)

eRetail revenue across key retailers (2014 to 2018)

Private label portfolio

Store count and revenue per store by key retailer (2014 to 2018)

Impact of digitization (Amazon and eBay) on eRetail revenue (2014 to 2018)

Key business-to-business (B2B) partnerships and supplier accounts

Benchmarking based on distribution network, financials, strength of private labels, partnerships and acquisitions, and supply chain



RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS :



This research profiles key automotive retailers/distributors in the North American region. The research service also gives insights into supplier partnerships, key accounts, retail partnerships, distribution strategy, private label portfolios, and revenue benchmarking. The study also covers business strategy and future investment avenues. It sheds light on product benchmarking and distribution channel benchmarking. Regional technology trends and growth potential in the next 5 years are also some highlights covered as a part of the benchmarking.



Among other strategic content, the research service also looks into the impact of geopolitics on the parts retail business with respect to imports, especially Brexit, NAFTA, and deals with China.



KEY FEATURES :



To research and analyze key trends in the automotive distribution landscape from 2014 to 2018

To understand the key distributors and buying groups by region

To comprehend the impact of new technologies on existing distribution channels and their evolution

To understand the supplier-distributor dynamics in the region.

To understand the key part portfolio across retailers and distributors

To evolution of business models and emerging partnerships in the retail and supply-chain ecosystem

To understand the quantum of aftermarket business potential through distributor benchmarking



KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED



What are the key trends in the automotive distribution landscape?

Which are the key distributors and retailers in the North American region?

What is the impact of Mega Trends on the distribution aftermarket?

Which are the key suppler-distributor partnerships and associations in the North American aftermarket supply chain?

What is the impact of regional socio-political developments on the aftermarket distribution economy?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05823013/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.