OMA Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), today reported its unaudited, consolidated financial and operating results for the third quarter 2019.



3Q19 Summary

Passenger traffic grew 6.9%, reaching 6.1 million passengers.

grew 6.9%, reaching 6.1 million passengers. Capital investments and major maintenance included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus strategic investments amounted Ps. 357 million for the quarter.

included in the Master Development Plans (MDPs) plus amounted Ps. 357 million for the quarter. During the quarter, we inaugurated the expansion and remodeling of the San Luis Potosí and Chihuahua airports terminal buildings.

(Thousand Passengers and Million Pesos) 3Q18 3Q19 % Var 9M18 9M19 % Var Passenger Traffic 5,750 6,145 6.9 16,035 17,217 7.4 Aeronautical Revenues 1,355 1,491 10.0 3,829 4,310 12.6 Non-Aeronautical Revenues 418 465 11.2 1,195 1,347 12.7 Aeronautical + Non-Aeronautical Revenues 1,774 1,956 10.3 5,023 5,657 12.6 Construction Revenues 193 199 3.2 863 607 (29.6 ) Total Revenues 1,967 2,155 9.6 5,886 6,264 6.4 Adjusted EBITDA 1,266 1,450 14.5 3,516 4,160 18.3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 71.4 % 74.1 % 70.0 % 73.5 % Income from Operations 1,091 1,286 17.9 3,074 3,691 20.1 Operating Margin (%) 55.5 % 59.7 % 52.2 % 58.9 % Consolidated Net Income 725 858 18.2 2,045 2,466 20.6 Net Income of Controlling Interest 723 856 18.4 2,036 2,462 20.9 EPS (Ps.) 1.84 2.18 18.7 5.17 6.26 21.0 EPADS (US$) 0.78 0.89 13.5 2.20 2.55 15.7 MDP and Strategic Investments 247 357 44.5 1,106 867 (21.6 )

OMA will hold its 3Q19 earnings conference call on October 18, 2019 at 12 pm Eastern time, 11 am Mexico City time.

Call 1-877-407-9208 toll-free from the U.S. or 1-201-493-6784 from outside the U.S. The conference ID is 13695577. The conference call will also be available by webcast at http://ir.oma.aero/events.cfm.

This report may contain forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions based on our current information and expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “estimate,” or similar expressions. While OMA's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of OMA, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent annual report filed on Form 20-F under the caption “Risk Factors.” OMA undertakes no obligation to update publicly its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

