Analysis on Global Dried Blueberries Markets, 2019-2027 - World Market to be Worth $680 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dried Blueberries Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Nature, End Use, Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dried blueberries market is expected to reach US$ 679.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 375.1 Mn in 2018. The global dried market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by factors such as, growing health and wellness consciousness and rising popularity of natural products. However, high price of dried blueberries may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



Dried blueberries are used in many food and beverage products such as bakery, beverages, dairy and cereal and snacks bar. Dried blueberries are popular among health conscious people because of health benefits of blueberries. Blueberries are rich with nutrients. Content of blueberries include vitamin like A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Vitamin B-6. It also contains magnesium, iron and calcium. Blueberries are rich in antioxidant which are helpful to protect body from free radicals. These radical are responsible for disease such as cancer and for aging.



Though there are many health benefits of dried blueberries they are expensive due to their short shelf life. Further high price of organic blueberries is high due to involvement of high labor in production. Hence, high price of dried blueberries is anticipated to hinder growth of the dried blueberries market.



Global dried blueberries market was segmented by product type, nature, end use, and distribution channel. The product type was segmented into freeze dried, sun dried, infused dried and others. Further, by nature type it was segmented in conventional and organic. By end use it is categorized in bakery products, confectionaries, dairy products, beverages, cereal & snack bars, and others. By distribution channel supermarkets & hypermarket, convenience store, online, and others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the dried blueberries market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global dried blueberries market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Dried Blueberries Market - By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market - By Nature

1.3.3 Global Dried Blueberries Market - By End Use

1.3.4 Global Dried Blueberries Market - By Distribution Channel

1.3.5 Global Dried Blueberries Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Dried Blueberries Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Dried Blueberries Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Health and Wellness Consciousness

5.1.2 Rise in Popularity of Natural Products

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Price of Dried Blueberries

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increase in Use of Dried Blueberries in Cosmetics Industry

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Application of Blueberries in Baby Food Products

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Dried Blueberries - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Dried Blueberries Market Overview

6.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Dried Blueberries Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Freeze Dried

7.4 Sun Dried

7.5 Infused Dried

7.6 Other Types



8. Dried Blueberries Market Analysis - By Nature

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market Breakdown, By Nature, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Conventional

8.4 Organic



9. Dried Blueberries Market Analysis - By End Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market Breakdown, By End Use, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Bakery Products

9.4 Confectionaries

9.5 Dairy Products

9.6 Beverages

9.7 Cereal and Snack Bars

9.8 Others



10. Dried Blueberries Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Dried Blueberries Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.4 Convenience Stores

10.5 Online

10.6 Others



11. Dried Blueberries Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America Dried Blueberries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.3 Europe Dried Blueberries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.4 Asia Pacific Dried Blueberries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.5 Middle East And Africa Dried Blueberries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

11.6 South America Dried Blueberries Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies in Dried Blueberries Market, 2016-2019

12.3 Recent Developments By Players In Dried Blueberries Market



13. Company Profiles

13.1 CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.

13.2 Karen's Naturals

13.3 Graceland Fruit Inc.

13.4 Kiantama Oy

13.5 Meduri Farms Inc.

13.6 Naturipe Farms LLC

13.7 Oregon Berry Packing Inc.

13.8 Royal Nut Company

13.9 Shoreline Fruit LLC

13.10 True Blue Farms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/239ypm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.