Measure Protocol Partners with Interpret to Build a Blockchain-Powered Online Gaming Research Community

Blockchain protocol company integrates new community functionality for publishers and market researchers

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, October 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Measure Protocol, the ethical person-based data marketplace powered by blockchain, has built a community functionality into its MSR App. The new feature is launching its first iteration in partnership with global consumer insights agency, Interpret, for the company’s new video gaming community.“The rules for engaging with consumers have changed and we increasingly rely on providing them with an engaging experience within a trusted environment while compensating them for their time. Measure provides us with a mobile and consumer-centric approach to bring value to our members. Gamers are particularly tech savvy and demanding and Measure’s privacy-first blockchain-powered approach keeps us ahead of the game,” says Grant Johnson, CEO, Interpret.The new capabilities from Measure allow consumers to join themed communities from within its app’s user-friendly interface. The app offers consumers control over their data, plus the ability to participate in data jobs that pay them fairly, while also giving researchers, publishers and data buyers access to consumers for high quality insights. These transactions are completed in a blockchain-powered environment, where accountability, transparency and privacy are intrinsic.For the research and publishing industries, this new capability provides a host of new benefits:Creating a positive brand experience for members and the communityGranting community managers access to highly engaged members for insights and other research purposesDelivering a revenue opportunity to communities for any surveys and data jobs their members participate inBringing targeted, engaging experiences to community membersAllowing community members to earn real rewards when providing data and their opinions within a trusted environment“Gaming is a data-driven industry, and video gamers are an interesting audience as their feedback and data has real value to researchers and publishers alike. Interpret has been a leader in providing insights to the gaming industry and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on this initiative,” says Owen Hanks, CEO, Measure Protocol.About Measure ProtocolMeasure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location from within the company’s MSR App for iOS. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. www.measureprotocol.com @measureprotocol###



