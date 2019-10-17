THE Critical Care Pocket Guide: A comprehensive field guide for critical care nurses and medics.

Critical Care Pocket Guide

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- My name is Sergio Niosi. I've been a critical care/ flight medic for 4 years now. I live and work in Las Vegas for one of the busiest and most challenging systems in the country. If you want to see everything in EMS, come here! For years I've wanted a simple tool to help with that typical "3AM math" that always happens on our most critical and time sensitive patients. Doubt creeps in and it makes us second guess things at the worst times. Things we practice and get right suddenly get blurry. My colleagues in EMS would consistently pull out mounds of paper and laminated cards wrapped in a rubber band from their flight suits or cargo pants. No order to them really. Called their "cheat sheets", it was unlikely they would access the info quick enough, and they'd look weird doing it! Or worse, unsure. I wanted a better way, but it didn't exist until now...My book has drip rates for the most popular drugs, an ideal body weight chart, push Epi dosages, pediatric code drugs and math in one ”handy” chart, a RACE scale, and the dreaded pediatric drug dosages (based on protocols from around the country). The durable covers are laminated and fold out to be read in your lap while in the ambulance or the aircraft. Hash marks in CM along the edge to measure wounds rounds out the utility of this tool.I made this book because it's a tool I wanted that had more than GCS scores and a pupil size chart. I wanted something for our unique EMS environment, with a simple pad that we can refer to and write our complex reports from (and look professional while getting reports from staff). With this pad we don't have to write the report on the discharge envelope any more and potentially forget a vital piece of information. The pad has a template to get the pertinent info down quickly and accurately. The way the book is laid out is simple and concise. The charts are printed on the covers which are laminated and fold out. The pad itself has all the info we need to take an accurate report. Once you've used up the pad, you keep the covers in your pocket or order refills and I'll ship them out!I've been putting this together for a couple of years on and off, Trialed different versions, and have since made a real push to get this out into your hands.Due to their incredible help and support to all of us here after the October 1st shooting, I'm donating 1/3 of the profits of this book to The Code Green Campaign. Homage and respect are important to me. There is significant symbolism, which I hope honors their memory. The book is green to remind us we are never alone, which is something Code Green stands for. The pad has 58 sheets, one for each victim who died, and refills will be made available if you want them. The tail number of the helicopter also pays tribute to the Route 91 Harvest Festival attendees and families. The airplane tail number corresponds to our colleagues at Guardian Alaska who perished during the planning and layout of this book. Friends of ours.I don't want to be rich from this, I just want you to have this tool because I think it will help all of us become better. Isn't that why we answered the call in the first place?Thanks for reading this and checking out THE Critical Care Pocket Guide. I hope you like it.



