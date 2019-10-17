An Open House to Inspire your next 2020 Company Event - The Balmoral House Fishers, Indiana

Join us on November 14th from 2-6 for our Corporate Inspiration Open House

The Balmoral House of Fishers, IN showcases themes and trends for the new year

Our venue offers a flexibility and atmosphere that is rare in Fishers. Businesses can hold a private board meeting, team building retreat, and awards dinner seamlessly all within our venue space.” — Diane Eaton

FISHERS, IN, USA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Balmoral House wants to invite surrounding business neighbors to learn more about the opportunities to host a variety of events on their property at 10101 Hamilton Hills Lane in Fishers, IN. The Open House will showcase room setups, themes, food and drinks. “We are fortunate to have gained a reputation amongst brides as being an elegant wedding venue, but there is so much more we can offer,” said Diane Eaton, owner of The Balmoral House. “Our venue offers a flexibility and atmosphere that is rare in Fishers. Businesses can hold a private board meeting, team building retreat, and awards dinner seamlessly all within our venue space.”

What to expect at The Balmoral House Corporate Inspiration Open House:

● Fishers Chamber of Commerce will officially open our new venue, The Cottage, with a ribbon-cutting at 2pm. The Cottage is a casual chic venue with the flexibility to meet your corporate or social event’s individual needs, located on the same 20+-acre landscaped grounds as The Balmoral House.

● Each venue space will be staged by The Balmoral House, Atmospheres Indy & A Classic Rentals to provide inspiration for your next event. Planning an Awards Banquet, Sales Kickoff meeting, Theme Night, Team Building Retreat, meeting or fundraiser? Experience a sampling of each event within our space.

● Appetizers and desserts will be provided by our exclusive caterers including: Jonathan Byrd’s, City Barbeque, MBP Distinctive Catering, and A Cut Above Catering.

● The Balmoral House is an ATC licensed facility providing bar and beverage needs for all venues on the property. The Open House will be offering limited specialty wine & beer tastings.

● In addition to special offers for events at The Balmoral House, we have invited our preferred vendors to join us at the event so you can take care of all your meeting and event plans in one place!



“We’re proud to be a part of Fisher’s community and make it even more convenient for the surrounding businesses to take care of their meeting and event needs,” said Eaton.

RSVP now!

###

About The Balmoral House

The Balmoral House is a stunning venue, perfect for wedding ceremonies and receptions, corporate retreats and social events! It’s their pleasure to do everything they can to make those memories special for guests. And when it comes to planning and logistics, they’ve got it covered — offering impeccable, seamless service with no surprises!

This is a 10,000 square ft. venue complete with a Banquet Hall, Conference Room, exquisite Lounge with mahogany and granite bar, ornate fireplaces, spiral staircase, 3-Room Ladies Suite & Gentlemen’s Quarters, and outdoor Grand Deck and Garden Patio spaces. Surrounding The Balmoral House is 20 acres of lush landscaping, mature trees, walking paths and bridges, and our Beach Pergola overlooking a pond.

Conveniently located in Fishers just minutes from hotels, shopping, restaurants and interstates I-69 and I-465.

Rental packages include use of the entire house or specific rooms. Begin planning your event, by calling 317.288.8741 or email info@thebalmoralhouse.com.

To learn more about The Balmoral House, visit thebalmoralhouse.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.