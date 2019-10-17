VirTra Launches Driving Simulators for U.S. Law Enforcement at the IACP Conference

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, will be introducing driving simulators specifically designed for U.S. Law Enforcement at the IACP Conference on October 26-29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.



After years of research and development and successful international deployments during 2019, the VirTra Driver Training Simulator, V-DTS™, is set to make its first U.S. appearance at IACP 2019. These simulators have been specifically designed to fit the unique needs of U.S. Law Enforcement. The high definition environments and decision-making objectives ensure that the focus of training is on the driver’s cognitive learning and decision making rather than just the operation of a vehicle.

The V-DTS combines patented technology with pre-authored or customizable scenarios and Test Facility Tracks designed by internal experts to teach defensive and emergency driving. Instructors can control a trainee’s location, objective, and whether to participate in free drive or work on specific defensive techniques. The photorealistic graphics utilize technology similar to that in the latest video games, while a combination of vibration and an optional motion platform further immerse trainees in the experience. The simulated vehicle, as well as all other virtual vehicles, obey the laws of physics so that even the weight distribution of vehicles when stopping looks and feels realistic. VirTra has also included incredibly realistic looking real-world hazards such as dust storms, rain, and sun glare.

The V-DTS includes unique features such as multiple screens that help create a 360-degree, realistic experience and an on-screen compass which increases trainees’ cognitive skills by helping them learn to effectively monitor their location and direction of travel. Additionally, the instructor interface supports a full debrief and timeline of events for detailed debriefing with trainees.

“By adding the V-DTS to VirTra’s offerings, we have introduced an entirely new training platform that is aligned with our core values and can help us capture an entirely new market,” said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra’s General Manager. “We understand the disconcerting numbers of injuries and deaths related to vehicular incidents, and it is our belief that by providing officers with an opportunity to improve their training for the most hazardous situations in a simulator, we can help lower the statistics around accidents. We’re therefore excited to introduce these simulators to the U.S. market and set a new, higher standard for vehicular simulation realism at an affordable price point.”

The V-DTS will be revealed for the first time at IACP 2019 at booth #4430 along with other new technology, curriculum, and hardware. Attendees of the conference will have an opportunity to experience the driver training simulator first hand. To schedule your private demo of the V-DTS, sign up here: VirTra IACP 2019

About VirTra:

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

About IACP and IACP Conference:

The IACP Annual Conference and Exposition is the largest and most important law enforcement event of the year — more than 16,000 public safety professionals come to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success. The three tenants of conference are training, networking, and exhibit hall education. IACP 2019 spans four days of education and networking. The Exposition Hall is open Sunday-Tuesday of the conference to meet with 600+ vendors showcasing products and services to assist the law enforcement profession.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by terminology such as “could”, “may”, “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “proposed,” “planned,” “potential” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including statements about VirTra’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although VirTra believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. VirTra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accordingly, due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking information, readers and prospective investors in the Company’s securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof, is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof and is subject to change. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860



