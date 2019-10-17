R1 RCM to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results on November 5

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM), a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, today announced it expects to release financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019 before market open on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.



R1’s management team will host a conference call on November 5 at 7:00 a.m. CT (8:00 a.m. ET) to discuss the results and business outlook. To participate, please dial 866-393-4306 (734-385-2616 outside the U.S. and Canada) using conference code number 7479427. A live webcast and replay of the call will be available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at r1rcm.com.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Atif Rahim

312-324-5476

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Brenda Stewart

312-255-7786

media@r1rcm.com



