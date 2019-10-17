New Head Office for The Highland Cleaning Company as Strong Growth Supports Expansion in Scottsdale

Demand for superior quality cleaning in the Scottsdale vacation rental market has benefited rental customers, home owners and driven growth.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2017 by Lisa Campbell, The Highland Cleaning Company has seen YoY growth as they target the booming vacation rental market in Scottsdale. Diversifying their client base between residential, commercial and vacation rental owners the company has been able to sustain its growth even through the traditionally quieter summer months.

Third quarter targets at The Highland Cleaning Company for 2019 were set conservatively at 20% increase on 2018 as July to September visitor numbers decrease therefore impacting users of vacation homes. “However,” explains Chris Campbell, CFO, “as summer approached the number of rental cleanings required did not decline as dramatically as predicted, so with a focus on building our residential and commercial clients, the boost in this area saw our third quarter of 2019 increase 80% to LY as the vacation rental market out performed expectations.”

Scottsdale has a competitive market for providing cleaning services to the vacation rental market and Aubrey Leonard, Operations Manager for the The Highland Cleaning Company, attributes a lot of their success to great staff. “They care,” she explains, “and with that comes a level of pride from our teams to ensure the guests have a wonderful experience, a clean vacation home and our clients can rest easy their home is looking its best.” Combined with this focus on quality, random inspections and ensuring timely turnarounds they have grown in trust from their clients to keep their properties in good shape and ready for that next paying customer.

The new location for The Highland Cleaning Company is still within the Scottsdale Airpark but the new premises allow for additional services to be added that will improve services to their clients. “Our first major benefit has been investment into providing an in-house laundry service within our own head office.” says Lisa Campbell, CEO. “Aside from the reduction in costs from outsourcing laundry, the ability to treat stained linens, increase turnaround times and have control over the quality of linens going back out to the homes has been a game changer for us.”

The Highland Cleaning Company is committed to offering all their customers the best experience from scheduling using field service software, to prompt communication and to the actual completion of the cleaning. Further investment into ProTeam backpack vacuums and continuing to use Ecolab solutions The Highland Cleaning Company shares in support of companies that promote safer, cleaner environments and strive to achieve sustainability goals. The Highland Cleaning Company are looking forward to the seasons ahead and continue to attract new clients looking for quality and consistency.

More information about the services offered by The Highland Cleaning Cleaning can be found by visiting the website at

https://www.thehighlandclean.com email: info@thehighlandclean.com

The Highland Cleaning Company

7302 E Helm Dr, Suite 1008, Scottsdale, AZ, 85260



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.