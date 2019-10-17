Kidney Community Loses a Great Friend and Powerful Advocate in Elijah Cummings

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Kidney Fund (AKF) president and CEO LaVarne A. Burton issued the following statement upon learning of the death of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings earlier today:

“The kidney community today lost a great friend and champion in Congressman Elijah Cummings. We were saddened to learn of his death and are grateful for his dedication to increasing awareness and working to turn the tide of kidney disease in the African American community.

“As a resident of the Congressman’s district, I am keenly aware of the great work he did for those he represented in Congress and his unwavering quest for justice.

“In his roles as a past chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and longtime member of the Congressional Kidney Caucus, Congressman Cummings advocated for patient rights and increased funding for research on kidney disease, which affects African Americans disproportionately. He supported our advocacy efforts, including our congressional briefings on Capitol Hill, and our work to raise awareness in his district by providing free kidney health screenings to his constituents at health fairs and conferences. He was always ready with encouraging words about our lifesaving work and efforts in kidney disease prevention and early detection.

“Earlier this month, his office generously arranged a tour of the Capitol for a group of pediatric kidney patients from the Baltimore area who were guests at our annual gala, The Hope Affair.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Congressman’s wife and family, and to all his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives. He will be missed greatly.”

