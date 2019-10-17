CNB Financial Corporation Reports 13% Increase in Third Quarter Earnings Per Share, Combining Organic Growth With Strong Financial Performance

/EIN News/ -- CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.



Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, “During the third quarter, we continued to be pleased with the execution on our customer growth strategies, while achieving our profitability goals. Our diversified markets, supported by adequate capital management, continued to provide a source of strength in support of our long-term growth aspirations."

Earnings are the result of organic growth

• Net income of $10.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $9.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018, reflecting increases of $1.1 million, or 12.1%, and $0.08 per diluted share, or 13.3%, respectively. • Net income of $29.6 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, during the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting increases of $4.8 million, or 19.5%, and $0.32 per diluted share, or 19.8%, respectively.

Balance sheet growth reflects the strength of our diversified markets

and focus on core customer acquisition strategies

• Loans totaling $2.75 billion as of September 30, 2019 grew $363 million, or 15.2%, from September 30, 2018. Loan growth was driven primarily by commercial and industrial loans, which increased $180 million, or 21.1%, over the same time period, while commercial real estate loans contributed an increase of $105 million, or 15.4%, over the prior year. Total loan growth was attributable primarily to our Private Banking division and Buffalo market, which increased $75.5 million, or 44.3%, and $174 million, or 81.4%, respectively. • Deposits totaling $2.88 billion as of September 30, 2019 grew by $353 million, or 14.0%, from September 30, 2018. Growth in deposits was driven by our targeted customer acquisition strategies that focus on core deposits, which over time, tend to be a more stable source of funding. As a result, our Private Banking division grew total deposits by $145 million, or 47.2%, while the deposit portfolio in our Buffalo market grew $214 million, or 93.1%, over the same period. • Total households serviced as of September 30, 2019, were 67,623, as compared to 62,854 households at September 30, 2018, representing an organic increase of 7.6%, primarily as a result of our core deposit growth strategies in Private Banking and the Buffalo market, further enhancing the value of their contributions. • Tangible book value per share of $16.98 as of September 30, 2019 increased 20.9% from tangible book value per share of $14.05 as of September 30, 2018, driven by organic growth and a sustainable dividend strategy.

Performance ratios reflect continued focus on profitability

• Annualized return on average assets of 1.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 6 basis points compared to the same period in 2018. Annualized return on average assets of 1.19% for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 1 basis point from the same period in 2018. • Annualized return on average tangible equity of 16.45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 15.91% for the same period in 2018. Annualized return on average tangible equity of 16.19%, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 17.16%, for the same period in 2018. • Efficiency Ratio of 60.46% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 improved 190 basis points from 62.36% for the comparable period in 2018. Efficiency Ratio of 58.31% for the third quarter of 2019 improved 415 basis points from 62.46% for the comparable period in 2018.



Revenue reflects organic growth

• Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) of $105.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $12.6 million, or 13.5%, from the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Total revenue of $36.2 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased $3.4 million, or 10.3%, from the same period in 2018 due to the following: ° Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 12.6% to $86.5 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2018, driven by an overall growth of $374 million, or 13.6%, in average earning assets, partially offset by a reduction of 2 basis points in net interest margin. When compared to the third quarter of 2018, net interest income of $29.9 million increased $3.0 million, or 11.2%, driven by an overall growth of $383 million, or 13.4%, in average earning assets, partially offset by a reduction of 9 basis points in net interest margin. ° Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.75% and 3.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The yield on earning assets of 4.98% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased 30 basis points from 4.68% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 38 basis points to 1.44% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from 1.06% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily as a result of our core deposit acquisition strategies. ° Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.72% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.81% for the same period in 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, our net interest margin was impacted by changes in the interest rate environment. • Total non-interest income of $19.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $2.9 million, or 18.0%, from the same period in 2018. ° Total non-interest income includes gains associated with the sale of available for sale securities and net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities, which combined totaled $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $672 thousand for the same period in 2018. ° Excluding the items discussed above, non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $17.4 million, reflecting an increase of $1.8 million, or 11.6%, from the same period in 2018. As a result of our continued organic growth, we experienced an increase in service charges in deposit accounts of $624 thousand, or 15.2%, in the first nine months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. In addition, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $331 thousand, or 10.5%, due to growth in assets under management. ° Total non-interest income of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased $343 thousand, or 5.8%, from the same period in 2018, driven primarily by growth in Wealth and Asset Managements fees of $207 thousand, or 20.1%, and mortgage banking income of $125 thousand, or 44.2%, partially offset by a decrease of $224 thousand, or 53.2%, in net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities.

Non-Interest Expense reflects organic growth and a focus on efficiency

• Total non-interest expenses were $21.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $20.8 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, total non-interest expense of $64.6 million increased $5.3 million, or 8.9%, from the comparable period in 2018, primarily as a result of expansion of staffing levels in several areas including business development, customer service and risk management, as well as other costs required to service a larger customer base.

Income taxes

• Income tax expense of $6.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.9 million, or 43.9%, from the comparable period in 2018. Our effective tax rate was 17.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 14.9% for the same period in 2018. Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $2.3 million at an effective tax rate of 17.9%, compared to income tax expense of $1.7 million and an effective tax rate of 15.4% for the same period in 2018. The increase in the effective tax rate was driven by the fact that our growth was primarily generated by taxable activities.

Asset quality reflects strength in underwriting and risk profile

• Asset quality continued to be a source of strength as total non-performing assets of $16.8 million, or 0.48%, of total assets as of September 30, 2019 remained stable compared to $15.6 million, or 0.48%, of total assets as of December 31, 2018 and improved from $18.4 million, or 0.59%, of total assets as of September 30, 2018. In addition, the allowance for loan losses as measured as a percentage of loans net of unearned income as of September 30, 2019 was 0.73%, compared to 0.80% as of December 31, 2018 and 0.94% as of September 30, 2018. The reduction was primarily a result of charge-offs of reserves previously recorded for individually evaluated loan relationships. • For the three months ended September 30, 2019, net loan charge-offs totaled $3.3 million, or 0.50%, of total average loans compared to $707 thousand, or 0.12%, of total average loans for the three months ended September 30, 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net loan charge-offs were $4.7 million, or 0.24%, of total average loans, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.11%, of total average loans during the comparable period in 2018. The third quarter of 2019 included a charge-off totaling $2.6 million related to one commercial real estate loan relationship, which had been previously fully reserved. • During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, provision for loan losses totaled $2.1 million and $5.2 million, respectively, compared to provision for loan losses of $1.1 million and $4.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The third quarter of 2019 included a provision expense totaling $1.4 million related to one commercial real estate loan relationship, resulting in the loan being fully reserved. Management believes this was an appropriate step to take in light of further deterioration on the underlying performance of the business and increased potential risk for full recovery of principal and interest as contractually required, including management's concerns with an increasing lack of communication from the borrower. The remaining change in provision for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 reflects routine adjustments to impaired loan loss reserves and increases in general loan loss reserves resulting from CNB’s organic loan growth.





Capital provides source of strength

• As of September 30, 2019 CNB’s total shareholders’ equity of $297 million increased $42.7 million, or 16.8%, from September 30, 2018 as a result of an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income combined with organic earnings, partially offset by the payment of common stock dividends to our shareholders and 40,000 shares repurchased during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. • CNB's capital continues to provide a source of strength in support of our focus in investing in organic growth, as reflected in CNB's regulatory capital ratios.

About CNB Financial Corporation

CNB Financial Corporation is a financial holding company with consolidated assets of approximately $3.5 billion that conducts business primarily through CNB Bank, CNB Financial Corporation’s principal subsidiary. CNB Bank is a full-service bank engaging in a full range of banking activities and services, including trust and wealth management services, for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. CNB Bank operations include a private banking division and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Bank’s divisions include ERIEBANK, based in Erie, Pennsylvania with offices in northwest Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; FCBank, based in Worthington, Ohio with offices in central Ohio; and BankOnBuffalo, based in Buffalo, New York with offices in northwest New York. CNB Bank is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania with offices in central and north central Pennsylvania. More information about CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank may be found on the Internet at www.cnbbank.bank .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to CNB’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, future performance and business. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for “forward-looking statements” provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors (some of which are beyond CNB’s control). Forward-looking statements often include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “potentially,” “probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would” and “could.” CNB’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. For more information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of and the forward-looking statement disclaimers in CNB’s annual and quarterly reports.

The forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs and assumptions and are made as of the date of this press release. CNB undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur and you should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables

The following tables supplement the financial highlights described previously for CNB. All dollars are stated in thousands, except share and per share data.

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2019 2018 change 2019 2018 change Income Statement Interest income $ 40,085 $ 34,040 17.8 % $ 115,120 $ 95,526 20.5 % Interest expense 10,184 7,162 42.2 % 28,667 18,722 53.1 % Net interest income 29,901 26,878 11.2 % 86,453 76,804 12.6 % Provision for loan losses 2,118 1,095 93.4 % 5,212 4,631 12.5 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 27,783 25,783 7.8 % 81,241 72,173 12.6 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,676 1,584 5.8 % 4,726 4,102 15.2 % Other service charges and fees 761 732 4.0 % 2,155 2,073 4.0 % Wealth and asset management fees 1,238 1,031 20.1 % 3,482 3,151 10.5 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 NA 148 0 NA Net realized and unrealized gains on trading securities 197 421 (53.2) % 1,651 672 145.7 % Mortgage banking 408 283 44.2 % 1,017 801 27.0 % Bank owned life insurance 314 335 (6.3) % 1,001 1,074 (6.8) % Card processing and interchange income 1,195 1,066 12.1 % 3,445 3,140 9.7 % Other 487 481 1.2 % 1,596 1,277 25.0 % Total non-interest income 6,276 5,933 5.8 % 19,221 16,290 18.0 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 11,633 11,429 1.8 % 34,040 31,095 9.5 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,683 2,650 1.2 % 8,244 7,780 6.0 % FDIC insurance premiums 107 361 (70.4) % 902 1,037 (13.0) % Core Deposit Intangible amortization 139 222 (37.4) % 470 718 (34.5) % Card processing and interchange expenses 749 767 (2.3) % 2,180 2,139 1.9 % Other 6,133 5,365 14.3 % 18,767 16,567 13.3 % Total non-interest expenses 21,444 20,794 3.1 % 64,603 59,336 8.9 % Income before income taxes 12,615 10,922 15.5 % 35,859 29,127 23.1 % Income tax expense 2,258 1,686 33.9 % 6,262 4,353 43.9 % Net income $ 10,357 $ 9,236 12.1 % $ 29,597 $ 24,774 19.5 % Average diluted shares outstanding 15,145,469 15,225,001 15,159,613 15,214,184 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.68 $ 0.60 13.3 % 1.94 1.62 19.8 % Cash dividends per share 0.17 0.17 0.0 % 0.51 0.50 2.0 % Payout ratio 25 % 28 % 26 % 31 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Average Balances Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,683,690 $ 2,346,623 2,584,934 2,288,040 Investment securities 554,526 508,681 541,177 464,409 Total earning assets 3,238,216 2,855,304 3,126,111 2,752,449 Total assets 3,455,422 3,062,422 3,345,452 2,947,933 Non interest-bearing deposits 366,424 329,057 355,799 318,430 Interest-bearing deposits 2,424,190 2,124,537 2,339,733 1,987,176 Shareholders' equity 292,910 253,320 279,832 248,202 Tangible shareholders' equity (*) 253,836 213,541 240,597 208,181 Average Yields (***) Loans, net of unearned income 5.38 % 5.21 % 5.38 % 5.05 % Investment securities 2.97 % 2.95 % 3.06 % 2.92 % Total earning assets 4.97 % 4.81 % 4.98 % 4.68 % Interest-bearing deposits 1.28 % 0.90 % 1.23 % 0.77 % Interest-bearing liabilities 1.47 % 1.16 % 1.44 % 1.06 % Performance Ratios (annualized) (***) Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.20 % 1.18 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 14.03 % 14.47 % 14.14 % 13.35 % Return on average tangible equity (*) 16.19 % 17.16 % 16.45 % 15.91 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis 3.72 % 3.81 % 3.75 % 3.77 % Efficiency Ratio 58.31 % 62.46 % 60.46 % 62.36 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 2,866 $ 297 $ 3,341 $ 436 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 483 410 1,369 1,378 Total net loan charge-offs $ 3,349 $ 707 $ 4,710 $ 1,814 Net loan charge-offs / average loans (***) 0.50 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.11 %





(unaudited)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, % change versus 2019 2018 2018 12/31/18 09/30/18 Ending Balance Sheet Loans, net of unearned income $ 2,749,502 $ 2,474,557 $ 2,386,955 11.1 % 15.2 % Loans held for sale 1,279 367 775 248.5 % 65.0 % Investment securities 538,955 524,649 531,221 2.7 % 1.5 % FHLB and other equity interests 12,383 13,183 12,462 (6.1) % (0.6) % Other earning assets 5,072 2,236 1,863 126.8 % 172.2 % Total earning assets 3,307,191 3,014,992 2,933,276 9.7 % 12.7 % Allowance for loan losses (20,207) (19,704) (22,510) 2.6 % (10.2) % Goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 0.0 % 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 257 727 907 (64.6) % (71.7) % Other assets 215,199 186,776 178,910 15.2 % 20.3 % Total assets $ 3,541,170 $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 9.9 % 13.2 % Non interest-bearing deposits $ 370,761 $ 356,797 $ 345,154 3.9 % 7.4 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,504,834 2,253,989 2,177,225 11.1 % 15.0 % Total deposits 2,875,595 2,610,786 2,522,379 10.1 % 14.0 % Borrowings 248,101 245,117 252,422 1.2 % (1.7) % Subordinated debt 70,620 70,620 70,620 0.0 % 0.0 % Other liabilities 49,821 32,168 29,516 54.9 % 68.8 % Common stock 0 0 0 NA NA Additional paid in capital 97,690 97,602 97,328 0.1 % 0.4 % Retained earnings 193,612 171,780 165,427 12.7 % 17.0 % Treasury stock (2,799) (2,556) (608) 9.5 % 360.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,530 (3,996) (7,771) NA NA Total shareholders' equity 297,033 262,830 254,376 13.0 % 16.8 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,541,170 $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 9.9 % 13.2 % Ending shares outstanding 15,195,571 15,207,281 15,285,430 Book value per share $ 19.55 $ 17.28 $ 16.64 13.1 % 17.5 % Tangible book value per share (*) $ 16.98 $ 14.69 $ 14.05 15.6 % 20.9 % Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (*) 7.37 % 7.02 % 6.95 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.95 % 7.87 % 8.06 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.28 % 9.50 % 9.68 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 10.02 % 10.33 % 10.54 % Total risk based ratio 12.61 % 13.21 % 13.66 % Asset Quality (****) Non-accrual loans $ 14,809 $ 14,262 $ 16,149 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 550 887 1,784 Total non-performing loans 15,359 15,149 17,933 Other real estate owned 1,473 418 432 Total non-performing assets $ 16,832 $ 15,567 $ 18,365 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring (TDR): Performing TDR loans $ 7,746 $ 8,201 $ 8,489 Non-performing TDR loans ** 2,453 6,425 9,255 Total TDR loans $ 10,199 $ 14,626 $ 17,744 Non-performing assets / Loans + OREO 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets / Total assets 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.59 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans 0.73 % 0.80 % 0.94 % * - Tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders’ equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets. Return on average tangible equity is calculated by dividing annualized net income by average tangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding. CNB believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information to investors that is useful in understanding its financial condition. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). ** - Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of non-accrual loans in the previous table. *** - The Average Yields, Performance Ratios and total net loan charge-offs / average loans annualized returns calculation were refined. Prior periods were adjusted to be comparative to the current period. The impact of the change was immaterial. **** - The asset quality table data was refined to reflect deferred fees and costs as well as interest paid to principal. Prior periods were adjusted to be comparative to the current period. The impact of the change was immaterial. (unaudited)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Shareholders' equity $ 297,033 $ 262,830 $ 254,376 Less goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 Less core deposit intangible 257 727 907 Tangible common equity $ 258,046 $ 223,373 $ 214,739 Total assets $ 3,541,170 $ 3,221,521 $ 3,129,313 Less goodwill 38,730 38,730 38,730 Less core deposit intangible 257 727 907 Tangible assets $ 3,502,183 $ 3,182,064 $ 3,089,676 Ending shares outstanding 15,195,571 15,207,281 15,285,430 Tangible book value per share $ 16.98 $ 14.69 $ 14.05 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 7.37 % 7.02 % 6.95 %

Contact: Tito L. Lima Treasurer (814) 765-9621



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.