Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $70.8 million, a 9.3% decrease from $78.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and an 11.7% sequential increase from $63.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Gross margin decreased to $33.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $39.0 million for the corresponding period a year ago, but increased sequentially from $29.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 46.6% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 50.0% for the corresponding period a year ago, but increased from 46.0% for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the third quarter was $5.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.0 million or $0.32 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 8.1% to $199.9 million from $217.5 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Net income for the nine month period was $12.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago.



Cash and cash equivalents sequentially increased by $9.7 million to approximately $81.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, from $71.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $3.3 million, up from $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Third quarter bookings of $60.5 million compare with $91.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $60.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Total backlog at the end of the third quarter of 2019 was $90.1 million, down 10.5 % from $100.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019, and down 12.5% from $103.0 million at the end of 2018.

Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on third quarter performance: “For the third quarter, consolidated revenue grew sequentially, largely reflecting the resumption of Advanced Products shipments for an existing hyperscaler application. In contrast, Brick Products revenue was unchanged sequentially, as domestic growth was offset by tariff-related declines in China and economic weakness in Europe.”

Dr. Vinciarelli continued, “I am pleased with the pace of design wins and breadth of customer engagements. Our Advanced Products have positioned Vicor to lead the transition to 48V in high growth segments of the datacenter and automotive markets. Bookings leading to volume production of solutions for AI acceleration, hyperscale computing, and supercomputing are expected to step up from recent levels, beginning in the fourth quarter. Longer term design wins in automotive systems and AI for Autonomous vehicles are queuing up, with initial projects scheduled for 2022 production for the 2023 model year.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com .

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders interested in participating in the call should call 888-339-2688 at approximately 4:50 p.m. and use the Passcode 51404993. Internet users may listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary software. For those who cannot participate in the conference call, a replay will be available, shortly after the conclusion of the call, through November 1, 2019. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010 and the Passcode is 70495083. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Vicor’s website at www.vicorpower.com beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products primarily to customers in the higher-performance, higher-power segments of the power systems market, including aerospace and defense electronics, enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, and vehicles and transportation markets.

For further information contact:



James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer

Voice: 978-470-2900

Facsimile: 978-749-3439

invrel@vicorpower.com

VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Thousands except for per share amounts) QUARTER ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, SEPT 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 70,772 $ 78,035 $ 199,852 $ 217,500 Cost of revenues 37,770 39,031 106,647 112,402 Gross margin 33,002 39,004 93,205 105,098 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 15,443 15,280 45,846 46,493 Research and development 11,507 10,691 34,433 33,220 Severance and other charges - (10 ) - 340 Total operating expenses 26,950 25,961 80,279 80,053 Income from operations 6,052 13,043 12,926 25,045 Other income (expense), net 146 232 673 618 Income before income taxes 6,198 13,275 13,599 25,663 Less: Provision for income taxes 266 227 805 724 Consolidated net income 5,932 13,048 12,794 24,939 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (5 ) 36 8 124 Net income attributable to Vicor Corporation $5,937 $13,012 $12,786 $24,815 Net income per share attributable to Vicor Corporation: Basic $0.15 $0.32 $0.32 $0.62 Diluted $0.14 $0.32 $0.31 $0.61 Shares outstanding: Basic 40,332 40,120 40,279 39,769 Diluted 42,194 41,124 41,435 40,645





VICOR CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Thousands) SEPT 30, DEC 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,229 $ 70,557 Accounts receivable, net 39,987 43,673 Inventories, net 49,688 47,370 Other current assets 5,114 3,460 Total current assets 176,018 165,060 Long-term deferred tax assets 241 265 Long-term investment, net 2,576 2,526 Property, plant and equipment, net 56,336 50,432 Other assets 2,739 2,785 Total assets $ 237,910 $ 221,068 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,329 $ 16,149 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,548 10,657 Accrued expenses 2,335 2,631 Short term lease liabilities 1,580 - Sales allowances 1,076 548 Accrued severance and other charges - 234 Income taxes payable 57 710 Deferred revenue 5,843 5,069 Total current liabilities 30,768 35,998 Long-term deferred revenue 1,134 232 Contingent consideration obligations 210 408 Long-term income taxes payable 237 238 Long-term lease payable 2,845 102 Total liabilities 35,194 36,978 Equity: Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity: Capital stock 199,688 193,977 Retained earnings 141,786 129,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (278 ) (394 ) Treasury stock (138,927 ) (138,927 ) Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity 202,269 183,656 Noncontrolling interest 447 434 Total equity 202,716 184,090 Total liabilities and equity $ 237,910 $ 221,068



