Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $16.4 Million, Wealth Assets Surpass $15 Billion Milestone, Declares $0.26 Dividend

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $16.7 million, or $0.82 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Reform”), due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with our voluntary Years of Service Incentive Program (the “Incentive Program”), and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $15.8 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and $17.1 million, or $0.84 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“This is an exciting time for BMT as the Board’s commitment to building a market-leading company continues to manifest through another quarter of solid earnings and strong credit performance,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our wealth business continued its growth trajectory as assets under management surpassed $15 billion and we believe our strong sales pipeline in this and other business lines is indicative of our focus on new business development,” Mr. Leto continued. “Our client-focused team is going to market as One BMT, bringing a unified, full suite of banking and wealth financial solutions to the communities we serve enabling us to continue our momentum into year-end and 2020.”

The Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, payable December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Second Quarter 2019

  • Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, compared to net income of $15.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. The provision for loan and lease losses (the “Provision”) for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $708 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total noninterest income decreased $766 thousand, total noninterest expense remained relatively unchanged, and income tax expense increased $163 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019.
     
  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $787 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $781 thousand over the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.3 million for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $494 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $431 thousand and $358 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, and a decrease of $165 thousand in interest paid on deposits, partially offset by an increase of $580 thousand of interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the linked quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $739 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $8.7 million over the linked quarter and experienced a two basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $358 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $33.0 million over the linked quarter and experienced an eight basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $145 thousand over the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased $18.6 million coupled with a three basis point decrease in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $580 thousand over the linked quarter. Average short-term borrowings increased $101.5 million coupled with a 10 basis point increase in the rate paid as compared to the linked quarter.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.55% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.43% for the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $766 thousand as compared to the linked quarter. Contributing to the decrease were decreases of $797 thousand and $684 thousand in other operating income and fees for wealth management services, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $624 thousand in capital markets revenue.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 remained relatively unchanged, decreasing $15 thousand as compared to the second quarter of 2019. The decrease on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to decreases of $272 thousand, $233 thousand and $218 thousand in professional fees, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, and other operating expenses, respectively, partially offset by an increase of $727 thousand in salaries and performance based incentives.
     
  • The Provision decreased $708 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1.3 million as compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. The effect on the Provision of the $263 increase in net charge-offs on a linked quarter basis was offset by improvements in certain qualitative factors linked to economic indicators used in the calculation of the allowance for loan and lease losses (the “Allowance”).
     
  • The effective tax rate of 21.20% for the third quarter of 2019 was relatively unchanged compared to 21.18% for the second quarter of 2019.

Results of Operations – Third Quarter 2019 Compared to Third Quarter 2018

  • Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $16.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for the same period in 2018. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. The Provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $255 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Total noninterest income increased $1.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $1.6 million, and income tax expense increased $336 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.

    On a non-GAAP basis, core net income, which excludes income tax charges incurred in connection with Tax Reform, due diligence and merger-related expenses, one-time costs associated with the Incentive Program, and other non-core income and expense items, as detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, was $16.4 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $17.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. Management believes core net income is an important measure in evaluating the Corporation’s performance on a more comparable basis between periods. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.4 million, an increase of $669 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.5 million, an increase of $666 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2019 was impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $1.6 million as compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $35.9 million, an increase of $794 thousand as compared to the same period in 2018. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release. Items contributing to the increase adjusted for purchase accounting included increases of $3.4 million and $808 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest earned on available for sale investment securities, respectively, as well as decreases of $159 thousand and $153 thousand in interest paid on short-term borrowings and long-term Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances, respectively. These increases to tax-equivalent net interest income were partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in interest paid on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases increased $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average loans and leases for the third quarter of 2019 increased $153.2 million from the same period in 2018 and experienced a 17 basis point increase in tax-equivalent yield.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities increased $808 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. Average available for sale investment securities increased by $71.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018 and experienced a 27 basis point tax-equivalent yield increase.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $159 thousand and $151 thousand, respectively as compared to the same period in 2018. Average short-term borrowings and average long-term FHLB advances decreased $38.2 million and $35.8 million, respectively, offset by a 10 and 19 basis point increase in the rate paid on short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2018.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $4.0 million as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a 48 basis point increase in the rate paid on deposits as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in rate paid was related to the competitive dynamics in the markets in which we operate and certain promotional interest rates offered during the first and second quarters of 2019. A $283.0 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits also contributed to the increase in interest expense on deposits.
  • The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 3.69% for the same period in 2018. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.39% and 3.52% for three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume increases of interest-bearing deposits as discussed above. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Noninterest income of $19.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased by $1.2 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Increases of $1.4 million and $483 thousand in capital markets revenue and fees for wealth management services, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $916 thousand in other operating income.
     
  • Noninterest expense of $35.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 increased $1.6 million as compared to the same period in 2018. Contributing to the increase were increases of $1.2 million, $291 thousand, $265 thousand, $238 thousand and $222 thousand in salaries and wages, occupancy and bank premises expense, furniture, fixtures and equipment expenses, advertising expense, and data processing expense, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were decreases of $389 thousand and $371 thousand in due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses and other operating expenses, respectively.
     
  • The Provision increased by $255 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $919 thousand, as compared to $664 thousand for the same period in 2018. The increase in Provision was related to the level of loan and lease growth during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the negative growth experienced during the same period in 2018. Total portfolio loans and leases increased by $6.1 million during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to an $8.0 million decrease in total portfolio loans and leases for the same period in 2018. Net charge-offs of loans and leases decreased slightly, by $54 thousand for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018.
     
  • The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 increased to 21.20% as compared to 19.60% for the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily related to a $281 thousand decrease in net discrete tax benefits for the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. These discrete items were the result of excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation as well as the re-measurement of deferred tax items related to Tax Reform.

Financial Condition – September 30, 2019 Compared to December 31, 2018

  • Total assets as of September 30, 2019 were $4.83 billion, an increase of $176.2 million from December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $113.6 million increase in portfolio loans and leases, a $99.8 million increase in other assets, and $42.2 million of operating lease right-of-use assets as of September 30, 2019 included on the balance sheet as a result of a required accounting pronouncement adopted in the first quarter of 2019. The $99.8 million increase in other assets was primarily due to a $50.0 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in available for sale investment securities of $133.3 million.
     
  • Available for sale investment securities as of September 30, 2019 totaled $604.2 million, a decrease of $133.3 million from December 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily related to the maturing of $200.0 million short-term U.S. Treasury securities in the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by a $99.0 million increase in mortgage-backed securities.
     
  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.54 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased by $113.6 million from December 31, 2018, an increase of 3.3%. Increases of $104.9 million, $18.6 million, $14.2 million, $10.9 million and $3.7 million in commercial mortgages, leases, commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgages and consumer loans, respectively, were offset by decreases of $29.4 million and $9.3 million in construction loans and home equity loans and lines, respectively.
     
  • The Allowance as of September 30, 2019 was $20.8 million, or 0.59% of portfolio loans and leases, as compared to $19.4 million, or 0.57% of portfolio loans and leases as of December 31, 2018. In addition to the ratio of Allowance to portfolio loans and leases, management also calculates two non-GAAP measures: the Allowance for originated loans and leases as a percentage of originated loans and leases, which was 0.66% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 0.67% as of December 31, 2018, and the Allowance plus the remaining loan mark as a percentage of gross loans, which was 0.92% as of September 30, 2019, as compared to 1.08% as of December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.
     
  • Deposits of $3.70 billion as of September 30, 2019 increased $99.4 million from December 31, 2018. Increases of $219.1 million, $120.5 million, $114.1 million, $2.8 million, and $1.5 million in wholesale non-maturity deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, noninterest bearing deposits, and savings accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $283.2 million and $75.4 million in in wholesale time deposits and retail time deposits, respectively.
     
  • Borrowings of $368.6 million as of September 30, 2019, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $59.3 million from December 31, 2018, primarily due to decreases of $48.9 million and $10.6 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively.
     
  • Wealth assets under management, administration, supervision and brokerage (“wealth assets”) totaled $15.61 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $2.18 billion from December 31, 2018. Wealth assets consisted of $9.21 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts and $6.40 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $1.33 billion and $363.6 million, respectively, from December 31, 2018.
     
  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of September 30, 2019, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “forecast,” “project,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) model, which will change how we estimate credit losses and may increase the required level of our allowance for credit losses after adoption on January 1, 2020; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.


                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Summary Financial Information (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
 
  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 86,158     $ 49,643     $ 29,449     $ 34,357     $ 35,233          
Investment securities   625,452       606,844       578,629       753,628       545,320          
Loans held for sale   5,767       6,333       2,884       1,749       4,111          
Portfolio loans and leases   3,540,747       3,534,665       3,523,514       3,427,154       3,381,475          
Allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL")   (20,777 )     (21,182 )     (20,616 )     (19,426 )     (18,684 )        
Goodwill and other intangible assets   204,096       205,050       206,006       207,467       208,165          
Total assets   4,828,641       4,736,565       4,631,993       4,652,485       4,388,442          
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,794,079       2,691,502       2,755,307       2,697,468       2,522,863          
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   904,409       940,911       882,310       901,619       834,363          
Short-term borrowings   203,471       207,828       124,214       252,367       226,498          
Long-term FHLB advances   44,735       47,941       55,407       55,374       72,841          
Subordinated notes   98,660       98,616       98,571       98,526       98,482          
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,709       21,665       21,622       21,580       21,538          
Total liabilities   4,227,706       4,146,410       4,056,886       4,087,781       3,837,017          
Total shareholders' equity   600,935       590,155       575,107       564,704       551,425          
                           
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 48,597     $ 37,843     $ 32,742     $ 38,957     $ 37,467     $ 39,785     $ 37,573  
Investment securities   622,336       587,518       569,915       554,265       546,998       593,449       543,948  
Loans held for sale   4,375       3,353       1,214       2,005       4,932       2,992       4,072  
Portfolio loans and leases   3,528,548       3,520,866       3,476,525       3,397,479       3,374,767       3,508,837       3,337,669  
Total interest-earning assets   4,203,856       4,149,580       4,080,396       3,992,706       3,964,164       4,145,063       3,923,262  
Goodwill and intangible assets   204,637       205,593       206,716       207,893       207,880       205,641       207,158  
Total assets   4,760,074       4,651,625       4,545,129       4,413,000       4,376,148       4,653,064       4,331,605  
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,776,226       2,794,854       2,674,194       2,602,412       2,493,213       2,748,798       2,474,254  
Short-term borrowings   169,985       68,529       157,652       128,429       208,201       132,100       195,483  
Long-term FHLB advances   45,698       52,397       55,385       67,363       81,460       51,125       102,312  
Subordinated notes   98,634       98,587       98,542       98,497       98,457       98,588       98,450  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,680       21,637       21,595       21,553       21,511       21,638       21,470  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3,112,223       3,036,004       3,007,368       2,918,254       2,902,842       3,052,249       2,891,969  
Total liabilities   4,164,763       4,070,160       3,973,043       3,856,694       3,828,241       4,070,025       3,794,979  
Total shareholders' equity   595,311       581,465       572,086       556,306       547,907       583,039       536,626  
                           
Income Statement                          
Net interest income $ 37,398     $ 36,611     $ 37,647     $ 37,987     $ 36,729     $ 111,656     $ 111,484  
Provision for loan and lease losses   919       1,627       3,736       2,362       664       6,282       4,831  
Noninterest income   19,455       20,221       19,253       18,097       18,274       58,929       57,885  
Noninterest expense   35,173       35,188       39,724       34,845       33,592       110,085       105,458  
Income tax expense   4,402       4,239       2,764       1,746       4,066       11,405       12,419  
Net income   16,359       15,778       10,676       17,131       16,681       42,813       46,661  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1 )     (7 )     (1 )     (5 )     (1 )     (9 )     5  
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation   16,360       15,785       10,677       17,136       16,682       42,822       46,656  
Basic earnings per share   0.81       0.78       0.53       0.85       0.82       2.13       2.31  
Diluted earnings per share   0.81       0.78       0.53       0.84       0.82       2.12       2.28  
Net income (core) (1)   16,360       15,785       14,230       17,167       17,140       46,375       53,453  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)   0.81       0.78       0.71       0.85       0.85       2.30       2.64  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)   0.81       0.78       0.70       0.84       0.84       2.29       2.61  
Dividends paid or accrued per share   0.26       0.26       0.25       0.25       0.25       0.77       0.69  
Profitability Indicators                          
Return on average assets   1.36 %     1.36 %     0.95 %     1.54 %     1.51 %     1.23 %     1.44 %
Return on average equity   10.90 %     10.89 %     7.57 %     12.22 %     12.08 %     9.82 %     11.62 %
Return on tangible equity(1)   17.35 %     17.62 %     12.65 %     20.37 %     20.25 %     15.94 %     19.74 %
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)   17.35 %     17.62 %     16.59 %     20.40 %     20.78 %     17.19 %     22.50 %
Return on average assets (core)(1)   1.36 %     1.36 %     1.27 %     1.54 %     1.55 %     1.33 %     1.65 %
Return on average equity (core)(1)   10.90 %     10.89 %     10.09 %     12.24 %     12.41 %     10.63 %     13.32 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.54 %     3.55 %     3.75 %     3.79 %     3.69 %     3.61 %     3.81 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   60.19 %     60.23 %     60.26 %     60.35 %     58.75 %     60.23 %     56.12 %
Share Data                          
Closing share price $ 36.51     $ 37.32     $ 36.13     $ 34.40     $ 46.90          
Book value per common share $ 29.86     $ 29.31     $ 28.52     $ 28.01     $ 27.18          
Tangible book value per common share $ 19.75     $ 19.16     $ 18.34     $ 17.75     $ 16.95          
Price / book value   122.27 %     127.33 %     126.68 %     122.81 %     172.55 %        
Price / tangible book value   184.86 %     194.78 %     197.00 %     193.80 %     276.70 %        
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   20,208,630       20,244,409       20,271,661       20,321,283       20,438,376       20,236,331       20,444,075  
Shares outstanding, end of period   20,124,193       20,131,854       20,167,729       20,163,816       20,291,416          
Wealth Management Information:                          
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 15,609,786     $ 14,815,298     $ 14,736,512     $ 13,429,544     $ 13,913,265          
Fees for wealth management services $ 10,826     $ 11,510     $ 10,392     $ 11,017     $ 10,343          
Capital Ratios(3)                          
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                          
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")   12.16 %     11.83 %     11.30 %     11.42 %     11.55 %        
Total capital to RWA   12.74 %     12.42 %     11.87 %     11.99 %     12.10 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   9.74 %     9.61 %     9.48 %     9.48 %     9.47 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   9.75 %     9.58 %     9.34 %     8.95 %     9.29 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   12.16 %     11.83 %     11.30 %     11.42 %     11.55 %        
                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                          
Tier I capital to RWA   11.32 %     11.12 %     10.72 %     10.92 %     10.90 %        
Total capital to RWA   14.60 %     14.44 %     14.00 %     14.30 %     14.33 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   9.07 %     9.04 %     8.99 %     9.06 %     8.94 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   8.60 %     8.51 %     8.35 %     8.05 %     8.23 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   10.74 %     10.54 %     10.14 %     10.32 %     10.29 %        
                           
Asset Quality Indicators                          
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 1,324     $ 1,061     $ 2,546     $ 1,620     $ 1,378     $ 4,931     $ 3,672  
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 14,119     $ 12,179     $ 19,283     $ 12,820     $ 8,990          
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   72       155       84       417       529          
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 14,191     $ 12,334     $ 19,367     $ 13,237     $ 9,519          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 4,940     $ 8,224     $ 8,489     $ 7,765     $ 4,906          
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due   5,273       9,466       6,432       5,464       9,145          
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due   -       -       -       -       -          
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 10,213     $ 17,690     $ 14,921     $ 13,229     $ 14,051          
                           
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.29 %     0.50 %     0.42 %     0.39 %     0.42 %        
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.15 %     0.27 %     0.18 %     0.16 %     0.27 %        
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)   0.15 %     0.12 %     0.30 %     0.19 %     0.16 %     0.19 %     0.15 %
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases   0.40 %     0.34 %     0.55 %     0.37 %     0.27 %        
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO   0.40 %     0.35 %     0.55 %     0.39 %     0.28 %        
NPAs / total assets   0.29 %     0.26 %     0.42 %     0.28 %     0.22 %        
ALLL / NPLs   147.16 %     173.92 %     106.91 %     151.53 %     207.83 %        
ALLL / portfolio loans   0.59 %     0.60 %     0.59 %     0.57 %     0.55 %        
ALLL for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)   0.66 %     0.68 %     0.68 %     0.67 %     0.68 %        
(Total ALLL + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)   0.92 %     1.00 %     1.03 %     1.08 %     1.28 %        
                           
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 5,755     $ 4,190     $ 4,057     $ 1,217     $ 1,208          
TDRs in compliance with modified terms   5,069       5,141       5,149       9,745       4,316          
Total TDRs $ 10,824     $ 9,331     $ 9,206     $ 10,962     $ 5,524          
                           
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. 
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed.
                           


                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands) 
                   
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 8,582     $ 13,742     $ 13,656     $ 14,099     $ 10,121  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   86,158       49,643       29,449       34,357       35,233  
Cash and cash equivalents   94,740       63,385       43,105       48,456       45,354  
Investment securities, available for sale   604,181       588,119       559,983       737,442       528,064  
Investment securities, held to maturity   12,947       10,209       10,457       8,684       8,916  
Investment securities, trading   8,324       8,516       8,189       7,502       8,340  
Loans held for sale   5,767       6,333       2,884       1,749       4,111  
Portfolio loans and leases, originated   3,137,769       3,088,849       3,032,270       2,885,251       2,752,160  
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired   402,978       445,816       491,244       541,903       629,315  
Total portfolio loans and leases   3,540,747       3,534,665       3,523,514       3,427,154       3,381,475  
Less: Allowance for losses on originated loan and leases   (20,675 )     (21,076 )     (20,519 )     (19,329 )     (18,612 )
Less: Allowance for losses on acquired loan and leases   (102 )     (106 )     (97 )     (97 )     (72 )
Total allowance for loan and lease losses   (20,777 )     (21,182 )     (20,616 )     (19,426 )     (18,684 )
Net portfolio loans and leases   3,519,970       3,513,483       3,502,898       3,407,728       3,362,791  
Premises and equipment   66,439       68,092       67,279       65,648       63,281  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   42,200       43,116       43,985       -       -  
Accrued interest receivable   12,746       13,312       13,123       12,585       13,232  
Mortgage servicing rights   4,580       4,744       4,910       5,047       5,328  
Bank owned life insurance   58,749       58,437       58,138       57,844       57,543  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   16,148       14,677       10,526       14,530       14,678  
Goodwill   184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012       183,864  
Intangible assets   20,084       21,038       21,994       23,455       24,301  
Other investments   16,683       16,517       16,526       16,526       16,529  
Other assets   161,071       122,575       83,984       61,277       52,110  
Total assets $ 4,828,641     $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993     $ 4,652,485     $ 4,388,442  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 904,409     $ 940,911     $ 882,310     $ 901,619     $ 834,363  
Interest-bearing   2,794,079       2,691,502       2,755,307       2,697,468       2,522,863  
Total deposits   3,698,488       3,632,413       3,637,617       3,599,087       3,357,226  
Short-term borrowings   203,471       207,828       124,214       252,367       226,498  
Long-term FHLB advances   44,735       47,941       55,407       55,374       72,841  
Subordinated notes   98,660       98,616       98,571       98,526       98,482  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,709       21,665       21,622       21,580       21,538  
Operating lease liabilities   46,506       47,393       48,224       -       -  
Accrued interest payable   9,015       8,244       8,674       6,652       7,193  
Other liabilities   105,122       82,310       62,557       54,195       53,239  
Total liabilities   4,227,706       4,146,410       4,056,886       4,087,781       3,837,017  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   24,646       24,583       24,577       24,545       24,533  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value   377,806       376,652       375,655       374,010       373,205  
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost   (81,089 )     (78,583 )     (76,974 )     (75,883 )     (70,437 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   2,698       1,700       (3,278 )     (7,513 )     (13,402 )
Retained earnings   277,568       266,496       255,813       250,230       238,204  
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity   601,629       590,848       575,793       565,389       552,103  
Noncontrolling interest   (694 )     (693 )     (686 )     (685 )     (678 )
Total shareholders' equity   600,935       590,155       575,107       564,704       551,425  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,828,641     $ 4,736,565     $ 4,631,993     $ 4,652,485     $ 4,388,442  
                   



                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands) 
                   
  Portfolio Loans and Leases as of
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
Commercial mortgages $ 1,762,382     $ 1,755,798     $ 1,746,695     $ 1,657,436     $ 1,618,493  
Home equity loans and lines   198,030       203,852       204,791       207,351       207,806  
Residential mortgages   505,304       506,093       502,379       494,355       467,402  
Construction   151,593       152,554       159,761       181,078       178,493  
Total real estate loans   2,617,309       2,618,297       2,613,626       2,540,220       2,472,194  
Commercial & Industrial   709,808       704,167       705,701       695,584       722,999  
Consumer   50,481       49,335       47,821       46,814       47,809  
Leases   163,149       162,866       156,366       144,536       138,473  
Total non-real estate loans and leases   923,438       916,368       909,888       886,934       909,281  
Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,540,747     $ 3,534,665     $ 3,523,514     $ 3,427,154     $ 3,381,475  
                   
                   
  Nonperforming Loans and Leases as of
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
Commercial mortgages $ 7,819     $ 6,072     $ 5,558     $ 2,568     $ 735  
Home equity loans and lines   790       49       6,904       3,616       1,933  
Residential mortgages   301       701       2,863       3,452       2,770  
Construction   -       -       -       -       291  
Total nonperforming real estate loans   8,910       6,822       15,325       9,636       5,729  
Commercial & Industrial   4,141       4,495       2,965       2,101       1,782  
Consumer   75       60       80       108       117  
Leases   993       802       913       975       1,362  
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases   5,209       5,357       3,958       3,184       3,261  
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 14,119     $ 12,179     $ 19,283     $ 12,820     $ 8,990  
                   
                   
  Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
Commercial mortgage $ 656     $ (3 )   $ 1,373     $ 249     $ 56  
Home equity loans and lines   (22 )     180       46       107       -  
Residential   (7 )     339       329       304       (12 )
Construction   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     -       -  
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans   626       515       1,747       660       44  
Commercial & Industrial   8       (18 )     391       298       304  
Consumer   181       119       94       147       71  
Leases   509       445       314       515       959  
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases   698       546       799       960       1,334  
Total net charge-offs $ 1,324     $ 1,061     $ 2,546     $ 1,620     $ 1,378  
                   



                   
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands) 
 
  Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
U.S. Treasury securities $ 101     $ 101     $ 100     $ 200,013     $ 100  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   172,753       192,799       186,746       195,855       190,453  
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   6,327       6,700       8,468       11,162       15,629  
State & political subdivisions - taxable   -       170       170       170       170  
Mortgage-backed securities   388,891       348,975       322,913       289,890       284,421  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   35,459       38,724       40,486       39,252       36,193  
Other debt securities   650       650       1,100       1,100       1,098  
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 604,181     $ 588,119     $ 559,983     $ 737,442     $ 528,064  
                   
                   
  Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
U.S. Treasury securities $ 1     $ 1     $ -     $ (13 )   $ -  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   188       275       (1,334 )     (2,749 )     (5,881 )
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   8       8       (5 )     (39 )     (90 )
State & political subdivisions - taxable   -       -       -       (1 )     (1 )
Mortgage-backed securities   4,605       3,364       (696 )     (4,186 )     (7,584 )
Collateralized mortgage obligations   180       89       (510 )     (898 )     (1,618 )
Other debt securities   -       -       -       -       (2 )
Total unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities available for sale $ 4,982     $ 3,737     $ (2,545 )   $ (7,886 )   $ (15,176 )
                   
                   
  Deposits
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 778,809     $ 745,134     $ 664,683     $ 664,749     $ 578,243  
Money market   983,170       966,596       961,348       862,644       812,027  
Savings   248,539       263,830       265,613       247,081       286,266  
Retail time deposits   467,346       502,745       531,522       542,702       561,123  
Wholesale non-maturity deposits   274,121       100,047       47,744       55,031       24,040  
Wholesale time deposits   42,094       113,150       284,397       325,261       261,164  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,794,079       2,691,502       2,755,307       2,697,468       2,522,863  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   904,409       940,911       882,310       901,619       834,363  
Total deposits $ 3,698,488     $ 3,632,413     $ 3,637,617     $ 3,599,087     $ 3,357,226  
                   



                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 
                           
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019		   June 30,
2019		   March 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018		   September 30,
2018		   September 30,
2019		   September 30,
2018
Interest income:                          
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 45,527     $ 44,783     $ 44,837     $ 44,157     $ 42,103     $ 135,147     $ 124,481  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   143       73       132       83       64       348       181  
Interest on investment securities   3,903       3,532       3,499       3,294       3,066       10,934       8,859  
Total interest income   49,573       48,388       48,468       47,534       45,233       146,429       133,521  
Interest expense:                          
Interest on deposits   9,510       9,655       8,097       7,048       5,533       27,262       13,504  
Interest on short-term borrowings   937       357       943       681       1,096       2,237       2,711  
Interest on FHLB advances   243       269       278       331       394       790       1,446  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   340       352       358       342       337       1,050       946  
Interest on subordinated notes   1,145       1,144       1,145       1,145       1,144       3,434       3,430  
Total interest expense   12,175       11,777       10,821       9,547       8,504       34,773       22,037  
Net interest income   37,398       36,611       37,647       37,987       36,729       111,656       111,484  
Provision for loan and lease losses (the "Provision")   919       1,627       3,736       2,362       664       6,282       4,831  
Net interest income after Provision   36,479       34,984       33,911       35,625       36,065       105,374       106,653  
Noninterest income:                          
Fees for wealth management services   10,826       11,510       10,392       11,017       10,343       32,728       31,309  
Insurance commissions   1,842       1,697       1,672       1,459       1,754       5,211       5,349  
Capital markets revenue   2,113       1,489       2,219       1,367       710       5,821       3,481  
Service charges on deposits   856       852       808       798       726       2,516       2,191  
Loan servicing and other fees   555       553       609       539       559       1,717       1,720  
Net gain on sale of loans   674       752       319       1,606       631       1,745       1,677  
Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale   -       -       -       -       -       -       7  
Net (loss) gain on sale of other real estate owned   (12 )     -       (24 )     3       5       (36 )     292  
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks   346       316       411       305       375       1,073       1,316  
Other operating income   2,255       3,052       2,847       1,003       3,171       8,154       10,543  
Total noninterest income   19,455       20,221       19,253       18,097       18,274       58,929       57,885  
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and wages   17,765       17,038       20,901       17,921       16,528       55,704       48,750  
Employee benefits   3,288       3,317       4,166       2,977       3,356       10,771       9,941  
Occupancy and bank premises   3,008       3,125       3,252       3,135       2,717       9,385       8,464  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   2,335       2,568       2,389       2,370       2,070       7,292       6,037  
Advertising   587       504       415       540       349       1,506       1,179  
Amortization of intangible assets   954       956       938       997       891       2,848       2,659  
(Recovery) impairment of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs")   (19 )     10       17       101       (23 )     8       (74 )
Due diligence, merger-related and merger integration expenses   -       -       -       -       389       -       7,761  
Professional fees   1,044       1,316       1,320       1,526       997       3,680       2,677  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   514       513       409       374       472       1,436       1,418  
Data processing   1,377       1,303       1,320       1,340       1,155       4,000       3,602  
Other operating expenses   4,320       4,538       4,597       3,564       4,691       13,455       13,044  
Total noninterest expense   35,173       35,188       39,724       34,845       33,592       110,085       105,458  
Income before income taxes   20,761       20,017       13,440       18,877       20,747       54,218       59,080  
Income tax expense   4,402       4,239       2,764       1,746       4,066       11,405       12,419  
Net income $ 16,359     $ 15,778     $ 10,676     $ 17,131     $ 16,681     $ 42,813     $ 46,661  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest   (1 )     (7 )     (1 )     (5 )     (1 )     (9 )     5  
Net income attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 16,360     $ 15,785     $ 10,677     $ 17,136     $ 16,682     $ 42,822     $ 46,656  
                           
Per share data:                          
Weighted average shares outstanding   20,132,117       20,144,651       20,168,498       20,225,993       20,270,706       20,148,289       20,237,757  
Dilutive common shares   76,513       99,758       103,163       95,290       167,670       88,042       206,318  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,208,630       20,244,409       20,271,661       20,321,283       20,438,376       20,236,331       20,444,075  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.85     $ 0.82     $ 2.13     $ 2.31  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81     $ 0.78     $ 0.53     $ 0.84     $ 0.82     $ 2.12     $ 2.28  
Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.77     $ 0.69  
Effective tax rate   21.20 %     21.18 %     20.57 %     9.25 %     19.60 %     21.04 %     21.02 %
                                                       



                                               
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
                                               
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018   September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018
    Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid   Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid
                                               
Assets:                                              
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   $ 48,597   $ 143   1.17% $ 37,843   $ 73   0.77% $ 32,742   $ 132   1.64% $ 38,957   $ 83   0.85% $ 37,467   $ 64   0.68%   $ 39,785   $ 348   1.17% $ 37,573   $ 181   0.64%
Investment securities - available for sale:                                              
Taxable     594,975     3,765   2.51%   560,999     3,400   2.43%   543,687     3,363   2.51%   524,117     3,075   2.33%   514,360     2,910   2.24%     566,742     10,528   2.48%   509,405     8,382   2.20%
Tax-exempt     6,594     36   2.17%   7,530     43   2.29%   9,795     55   2.28%   13,184     70   2.11%   16,056     83   2.05%     7,961     134   2.25%   18,241     276   2.02%
Total investment securities - available for sale     601,569     3,801   2.51%   568,529     3,443   2.43%   553,482     3,418   2.50%   537,301     3,145   2.32%   530,416     2,993   2.24%     574,703     10,662   2.48%   527,646     8,658   2.19%
                                               
Investment securities - held to maturity     12,360     80   2.57%   10,417     71   2.73%   8,804     67   3.09%   8,761     63   2.85%   8,378     55   2.60%     10,540     218   2.77%   8,054     171   2.84%
Investment securities - trading     8,407     27   1.27%   8,572     24   1.12%   7,629     22   1.17%   8,203     96   4.64%   8,204     30   1.45%     8,206     73   1.19%   8,248     73   1.18%
                                               
Loans and leases *     3,532,923     45,642   5.13%   3,524,219     44,903   5.11%   3,477,739     44,958   5.24%   3,399,484     44,274   5.17%   3,379,699     42,214   4.96%     3,511,829     135,503   5.16%   3,341,741     124,750   4.99%
                                               
Total interest-earning assets     4,203,856     49,693   4.69%   4,149,580     48,514   4.69%   4,080,396     48,597   4.83%   3,992,706     47,661   4.74%   3,964,164     45,356   4.54%     4,145,063     146,804   4.74%   3,923,262     133,833   4.56%
                                               
Cash and due from banks     12,890         13,725         14,414         13,962         7,587           13,671         8,468      
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses     (21,438 )       (20,844 )       (19,887 )       (18,625 )       (19,467 )         (20,729 )       (18,386 )    
Other assets     564,766         509,164         470,206         424,957         423,864           515,059         418,261      
                                               
Total assets   $ 4,760,074       $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129       $ 4,413,000       $ 4,376,148         $ 4,653,064       $ 4,331,605      
                                               
Liabilities:                                              
                                               
Interest-bearing deposits:                                              
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits   $ 1,996,181   $ 5,445   1.08% $ 1,928,755   $ 5,040   1.05% $ 1,798,103   $ 3,764   0.85% $ 1,704,065   $ 2,883   0.67% $ 1,695,214   $ 2,425   0.57%   $ 1,908,405   $ 14,249   1.00% $ 1,719,004   $ 5,977   0.46%
Wholesale deposits     299,309     1,729   2.29%   345,782     2,143   2.49%   342,696     2,012   2.38%   346,134     1,986   2.28%   256,347     1,329   2.06%     329,103     5,884   2.39%   221,073     3,035   1.84%
Retail time deposits     480,736     2,336   1.93%   520,317     2,472   1.91%   533,395     2,321   1.76%   552,213     2,179   1.57%   541,652     1,779   1.30%     511,290     7,129   1.86%   534,177     4,492   1.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,776,226     9,510   1.36%   2,794,854     9,655   1.39%   2,674,194     8,097   1.23%   2,602,412     7,048   1.07%   2,493,213     5,533   0.88%     2,748,798     27,262   1.33%   2,474,254     13,504   0.73%
                                               
Borrowings:                                              
Short-term borrowings     169,985     937   2.19%   68,529     357   2.09%   157,652     943   2.43%   128,429     681   2.10%   208,201     1,096   2.09%     132,100     2,237   2.26%   195,483     2,711   1.85%
Long-term FHLB advances     45,698     243   2.11%   52,397     269   2.06%   55,385     278   2.04%   67,363     331   1.95%   81,460     394   1.92%     51,125     790   2.07%   102,312     1,446   1.89%
Subordinated notes     98,634     1,145   4.61%   98,587     1,144   4.65%   98,542     1,145   4.71%   98,497     1,145   4.61%   98,457     1,144   4.61%     98,588     3,434   4.66%   98,450     3,430   4.66%
Jr. subordinated debt     21,680     340   6.22%   21,637     352   6.53%   21,595     358   6.72%   21,553     342   6.30%   21,511     337   6.22%     21,638     1,050   6.49%   21,470     946   5.89%
Total borrowings     335,997     2,665   3.15%   241,150     2,122   3.53%   333,174     2,724   3.32%   315,842     2,499   3.14%   409,629     2,971   2.88%     303,451     7,511   3.31%   417,715     8,533   2.73%
                                               
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,112,223     12,175   1.55%   3,036,004     11,777   1.56%   3,007,368     10,821   1.46%   2,918,254     9,547   1.30%   2,902,842     8,504   1.16%     3,052,249     34,773   1.52%   2,891,969     22,037   1.02%
                                               
Noninterest-bearing deposits     903,314         909,945         871,726         878,047         866,314           895,111         849,247      
Other liabilities     149,226         124,211         93,949         60,393         59,085           122,665         53,763      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,052,540         1,034,156         965,675         938,440         925,399           1,017,776         903,010      
                                               
Total liabilities     4,164,763         4,070,160         3,973,043         3,856,694         3,828,241           4,070,025         3,794,979      
                                               
Shareholders' equity     595,311         581,465         572,086         556,306         547,907           583,039         536,626      
                                               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 4,760,074       $ 4,651,625       $ 4,545,129       $ 4,413,000       $ 4,376,148         $ 4,653,064       $ 4,331,605      
                                               
Net interest spread       3.14%     3.13%     3.37%     3.44%     3.38%       3.22%     3.54%
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources       0.40%     0.42%     0.38%     0.35%     0.31%       0.39%     0.27%
                                               
Tax-equivalent net interest margin     $ 37,518   3.54%   $ 36,737   3.55%   $ 37,776   3.75%   $ 38,114   3.79%   $ 36,852   3.69%     $ 112,031   3.61%   $ 111,796   3.81%
           