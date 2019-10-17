Sientra to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (Nasdaq: SIEN), a medical aesthetics company, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2019 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Sientra will host a conference call to discuss financial results the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



The dial-in numbers are 844-464-3933 for domestic callers and 765-507-2612 for international callers. The conference ID is 9194103.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sientra.com . The webcast will be archived on the website following completion of the call.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a diversified global medical aesthetics company and a leading partner to aesthetic physicians. The Company offers a suite of products designed to make a difference in patients' lives by enhancing their body image, growing their self-esteem, and restoring their confidence. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products Segment includes its OPUS™ breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM® the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*). The Company’s miraDry Segment comprises its miraDry® system, which is approved for sale in over 40 international markets, and is the only non-invasive FDA-cleared device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor and hair of all colors.

