Shockwave Medical to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWAV), a pioneer in the development and commercialization of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat complex calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2019 after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-9106 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9173 for international callers, using conference ID: 1427729. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://ir.shockwavemedical.com/ .

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the treatment of calcified vascular disease by establishing a new standard of care with Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL seeks to minimize trauma within the artery by delivering pulsatile sonic pressure waves locally to fracture both intimal and medial calcium in the artery wall, but pass through surrounding soft vascular tissue in a safe manner. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

Media Contact:

Scott Shadiow

+1.317.432.9210

sshadiow@shockwavemedical.com

Investor Contact:

Debbie Kaster, Gilmartin Group

investors@shockwavemedical.com



