Resort Transfers International to host call in on Timeshare Transfers / Cancellations Friday Oct 18 @ 830ET

Live Q & A about the timeshare transfer industry with Owner of RTI

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Sadowski,owner of Resort Transfers International , an A+ Rated and accredited BBB company, will be hosting a live, call in show on BlogTalkRadio this Friday, October 18th at 830PM Eastern. This 90 minute show will be live and unedited You can check it out at https://www.blogtalkradio.com/talkingtimeshare . Sadowski, who opened RTI in 2012, stated " This industry is brutal if you are the consumer. There are companies charging tens of thousands of dollars to do things that cost hundreds. Even worse, some charge that kind of money knowing that they can't do anything at all. Most of these "transfer companies" are just sales organizations who third party everything, It's a joke. You can make a pretty good argument that the resorts are partially to blame, but you can't make excuses for what some of these companies are doing to the consumer. This is a vacuum from which there is no escape. It needs to end." The show will cover such topics as timeshare transfers, mortgage cancellations, pricing models, selling or giving away your timeshare, how to work with your developer, getting your money back from companies who failed to perform and much more. Kris Koski, owner of Sterling Title Partners of Boca Raton, said "It is about time that owners understand what goes on with these transfers and "cancellation" companies. After close to a decade of doing business, I can say John Sadowski has a firm understanding of the business and an in-depth, working knowledge of both the transfer company AND resort sides. Owners should certainly take advantage of this opportunity to speak with him". Resort Transfers International's partner company, Resort Holdings International, LLC. is a licensed real estate company in the state of Florida. All title transfers are completed through Sterling Title Partners of Boca Raton, FL. For more information on customer and developer friendly services, check out www.complete.travel, www.rti.direct and www.timeshare4free.com



