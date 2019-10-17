Ethiopia at World Travel Market, London

We are delighted to announce that Ethiopia will take part in this year’s World Travel Market, the leading global event for the travel industry, scheduled to take place from Monday 4th November – Wednesday 6th November at ExCeL London.

This will be a unique opportunity to showcase the very best of Ethiopian tourism with a delegation led by H.E. Mr. Sileshi Girma, CEO of the Ethiopian Tourism Board, H.E. Mr. Fesseha Shawel, Ethiopian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Mr. Michael Yohannes, Ethiopian Airlines UK Manager and around twenty tour operators from Ethiopia.

The following exhibitors will be hosted at the Ethiopian stand (AF645) in the Africa Hall:

Ethiopian Tourism Organisation

Ethiopian Airlines

Ecotrail Tour

Liyu Ethiopia Tours

Ethiopian Adventures Tour

Ethio Afro Tour Operators

Ethiopian Traditions Tour

Dynasty Ethiopia Tours Plc

Simen Image Tour & Travel

Green Land Tours and Travel

Red Jackal Tours

Lets Imagine Ethiopia Tours

Travel Africa Tours

Vast Ethiopia Tours

Horizon Ethiopia Tour & Travel Plc

Kibran Tour Operators Plc

Grand Holidays Ethiopia Travel & Tours

Covenant Ethiopia Tours

Dil Tour and Travel

Markan Ethiopia Tours

Zagway Ethiopian Tour

We look forward to seeing you there!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.