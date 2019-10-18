The Changing Face of Project Management & Tech Megatrends are Focus of 22nd Annual PMI Mile Hi Symposium, Feb. 21, 2020

Full day Symposium from PMI Mile Hi, Denver, offers world-class speakers, networking with 1,500 attendees & up to 18 PDUs. www.PmiMileHiSym.org

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership in the Digital Age, the Project Manger of the Future and Megatrends in the Age of Technological Disruption will be the thrust of PMI Mile Hi's 22nd Annual Symposium, coming Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO. (www.PmiMileHiSym.org)

Morning keynote will be by Captain D. Michael Abrashoff, the former commander of USS Benfold. When he took command of the guided missile destroyer, it was the Navy's near-worst performing ship. Only 12 months later it was the best ship in the fleet-using the same crew. Abrashoff is the author of the Businessweek, Wall Street Journal and New York Times business bestseller, “It’s Your Ship-Management Techniques from the Best Damn Ship in the Navy.”

Afternoon keynoter is Vinh Giang, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, South Australia and award-winning magician on “The Power of Illusion.”

The full day conference is the largest annual gathering of the project leadership community in the Rocky Mountain Region, attracting more than 1,500 practitioners.

Workshops and breakout sessions will be held throughout the day on the topic of Leadership in the Digital Age—the Changing Face of Project Management, megatrends in the age of technological disruption, the future of work, leadership, PM technical tools & skills, teams, and communications.

“Disruption is the new normal, and success relies on a workforce that can manage the impact of new technologies. Project leaders are essential in tomorrow’s changing landscape. According to a 2017 report by the Institute for the Future and Dell Technologies, 85% of the jobs that will be available by 2030 haven’t even been invented yet.” Source: Project Management Institute, Pulse of the Profession In-Depth Report, 2018.

Back for the 2020 event is the popular “PDUs Your Way” program introduced at the 2017 Symposium. In addition to earning PDUs during the Symposium, AFTER the event attendees can access selected recorded sessions to earn up to 18 PDUs.

The program allows attendees to maximize networking opportunities through the day, skipping a session here or there to keep the conversations going and building professional networks, without sacrificing opportunities to earn PDUs.

Networking opportunities include a Continental breakfast, hot lunch buffet, and Happy Hour, plus breaks to visit sponsors and exhibitors.

The popular Group Discounts are back for the 2020 event, as are Early Bird, member and volunteer discounts. More than 50% of registrants attend on the Group Discount rate.

Symposium core team members are Robyn Mattivi, Symposium Director; Richard Bateman, PMP, Exhibitors; Tiffany Becker, Registration; Bonnie Biafore, PMP, Administration; Julia DeNiro, PMP, Mobile App; Susan Kober, PMP, Volunteers; Carolyn LaDue, PMP, Sponsors; Mackenzie Lary, Assistant; Michael V. McKeel PMP, Technology; Maria Mendez, PMP & Jolene Sharp, PMP, Group Registration; Patricia McLaughlin, Marketing; Angella Thompson, Speakers. Jana Axline, PMP, past president, PMI Mile Hi, 2016-2019, serves as Symposium Mentor.

For sponsor & exhibitor information, contact Sym.Exhibitors@PmiMileHi.org; Registration, Sym.Registration@PmiMileHi.org; Group Discounts, GrpRegistration@PmiMileHi.org; General information, Symposium@PmiMileHi.org. Register at www.PmiMileHiSym.org.



