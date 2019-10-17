Issued by Church of Scientology International

Preparing Colorado Kids for a Drug-Free Life

Volunteer from the Church of Scientology Denver shows the Drug-Free Pledge to youngsters attending the expo.

Providing an effective alternative to drug abuse and addiction to families attending the NOCO Emergency Preparedness and Family Safety Expo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Colorado in the throes of a drug abuse epidemic responsible for nearly a thousand overdoses in 2018, volunteers from the Church of Scientology Denver and its Drug-Free World Foundation chapter set up their booth at the Northern Colorado (NOCO) Emergency Preparedness and Family Safety Expo.

They brought with them effective drug education materials and an entire curriculum including drug prevention activities to interest and involve the youth. Drug-Free World ensures everyone—kids and adults—learns the truth about drugs so they can make the better choice and not take drugs.

The NOCO event is a joint effort between Larimer and Weld Counties and provides the public with public safety services ranging from emergency preparedness to life-safety classes.

Kids visiting the Foundation’s booth took the drug-free pledge where they promised to learn the truth about drugs and promote the benefits of a drug-free lifestyle to their friends.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World also provided those attending with effective ways to talk to their kids about drugs. Sometimes it’s a concerned grandparent, an aunt or uncle, parents, and many times teachers who are concerned about the alarming increase in vaping, and how that may lead to the use and abuse of other drugs. “With Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s youth-friendly Truth About Drugs booklets a parent, counselor or friend can simply hand a booklet to a child or teenager and go over the information with them,” said one of the volunteers, “or simply let the booklets do the work.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit, international drug education program sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists all over the world. Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, stating, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

For more information, visit the website of Foundation for the Drug-Free World.

For more news, visit the Scientology Newsroom.

Drug Free World - The Truth About Drugs

Foundation for a Drug-Free World: effective ways to talk to kids about drugs.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

