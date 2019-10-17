CDPHP Medicare Plans Rated Best in Country by U.S. News & World Report

/EIN News/ -- Albany, NY, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As seniors shop for health care plans this fall, CDPHP is one of only two providers in New York state to make the 2020 Medicare Advantage honor roll, and is rated among the highest in the country.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans recently received 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“At CDPHP, we pride ourselves on offering seniors the highest quality Medicare Advantage plans with superior live, local customer service,” said CDPHP president and CEO, John D. Bennett, MD. “I’m confident that this recognition from U.S. News & World Report will help folks make the right choice this open enrollment season,” he added.

CDPHP is routinely named among the top health plans in New York, as well as the nation, in the areas of quality, care, and customer satisfaction:

Highest in Member Satisfaction among Commercial Health Plans in New York, J.D. Power 2019 Member Health Plan Study

No. 2 in the Nation for Federal Employee Health Benefits, 2018 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment

Best Companies to Work for in New York for the eleventh consecutive year, New York State Society for Human Resources Management

The annual election period for Medicare runs from October 15 to December 7, 2019.

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

