NACD Brings Best-in-Class Resources for Boards of Directors to Nashville, Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced it has expanded its regional presence in the Southeast with the launching of Nashville programming for directors. In addition to providing best-in-class director education and networking opportunities to board members in the greater Nashville area, NACD is partnering with the Dean Institute for Corporate Governance and Integrity at Lipscomb University to copresent the Boardroom Briefing series that engages board members in discussion on critical issues facing boardrooms and business.

A distinguished group of Nashville business leaders and experienced board members will guide NACD’s efforts to equip board members with knowledge and resources to elevate their performance. The local board of advisors will include these business leaders and directors:

C. Turney Stevens Jr., Advisory Board Leader, Founder of the Dean Institute, Dean Emeritus of Lipscomb’s College of Business, NACD Governance Fellow, and Former Director of KCAP Financial Inc.

Jan Babiak, Director of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., the Bank of Montreal, and Euromoney Institutional Investors PLC

Edward “Ned” H. Braman, Director of US Xpress Enterprises Inc., Healthcare Realty Trust Inc., and Nashville Wine Auction

Alan J. Pramuk, Chair and CEO of Gresham Smith and Director of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce

Greg Sandfort, CEO of the Tractor Supply Co. and Director of the WD-40 Co.

Teresa Sebastian, President and CEO of the Dominion Asset Group and Director of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation and Assemble Sound LLC

The October Boardroom Briefing event hosted by NACD and the Dean Institute, “ Navigating the Topsy-Turvy Geopolitical Environment From the Boardroom: Tariffs, Trade, and Tricky Business ,” will examine the turbulent geopolitical environment, its impact on business, and how boards can effectively govern through uncertain environments. The event will be moderated by Tennessee-based journalist and author Keel Hunt. Speakers Susan Lanigan, director of Kirkland’s Inc.; Gregory Sandfort, CEO and director of Tractor Supply Co.; and Dean Pinkert, former commissioner of the US International Trade Commission, will discuss what today’s complex environment means for directors and the businesses they serve. Click here to learn more about the October 22 event. Please note that the event is CLOSED TO PRESS.

