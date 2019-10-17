There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,009 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Southern Bancorp Bank

October 17, 2019

For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition against Michael Joseph Erickson, former employee of Southern Bancorp Bank, Arkadelphia, Arkansas, for embezzling bank funds for his own benefit.

