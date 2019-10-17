First Quantum Acknowledges Recent Announcement of Beneficial Ownership

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) acknowledges the announcement by Pangaea Investment Management (“PIM”) regarding its beneficial ownership of shares in the company. PIM is an associate of Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (“Jiangxi Copper”), which is a substantial non-controlling shareholder of and lender to PIM.



As previously announced the company has in recent months been in discussions with Jiangxi Copper regarding a possible investment in the Zambian assets of the Company. There can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed.

The Company will update the market, if warranted.

