Boom Supersonic Adds 29-Year Industry Exec to Drive Global Sales

Ex-Embraer Senior Executive Ryan Scott to Lead First Independent Supersonic Airliner Sales

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boom Supersonic today announced the hiring of Ryan Scott as Senior Vice President of Global Sales to drive world-wide airline adoption of Overture, Boom’s flagship supersonic passenger jet. By hiring a senior sales leader of this caliber, Boom is signaling to the aviation market that Overture is entering a new phase of development.



“Ryan Scott has an outstanding track record of leadership and accomplishment built over many years in the global aviation industry,” said Blake Scholl, Founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic. “Additionally his experience is unique and highly relevant, in that he worked on two highly-successful pre-certification aircraft programs. We are confident that Ryan is the right leader to take Boom and Overture from launch through deliveries to airlines worldwide.”

As a founding member of the Embraer Executive Jets team, Scott grew the brand from unknown to over $2B in revenue. As a result, Scott was named multiple times global salesperson of the year. Prior to launching the Executive Jets division, Scott was a key team member in the introduction of the ERJ-145 regional jet. Earlier, Scott served as a Senior Embraer Airline Analyst focusing on fleet planning, performance and economic analysis as well as engineering analysis.

“The Supersonic Future is here and I’m excited to develop and lead Boom’s global sales organization,” said Scott. “Boom’s flagship aircraft, Overture will make history both in its unmatched speed and its awe-inspiring customer experience. I cannot wait to help bring this innovation to the world.”

Recent studies show aviation and business traveler interest in Supersonic Travel growing rapidly. In a June 2019 Boom market study, more than 75% of aviation executives rated Supersonic as the most important and relevant innovation investment for their company’s future.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is redefining what it means to fly by building Overture, history’s fastest commercial airliner. Boom’s vision is to bring families, businesses, and cultures closer together through supersonic travel and make the world dramatically more accessible. The company is backed by world-class investors and has 30 aircraft on pre-order from Japan Airlines and Virgin Group. Founded in 2014, Boom has assembled a world-class team of over 130 full-time employees who have made contributions to over 40 air and spacecraft. For more information, please visit https://boomsupersonic.com .

Contacts for the Media

Boom Supersonic

Dan Mahoney

720.726.5457

press@boomsupersonic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5273773-4f37-4031-81cd-d3b0f08ba476

Ryan Scott, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Boom Supersonic Boom Supersonic today announced the hiring of Ryan Scott as Senior Vice President of Global Sales to drive world-wide airline adoption of Overture, Boom’s flagship supersonic passenger jet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.