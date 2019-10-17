Hoyer Floor Remarks on the Passing of Chairman Elijah Cummings

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor today to announce the passing of Elijah Cummings, Chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee and Representative of Maryland's Seventh District. Below is a video and excerpts from his remarks:

Click here to watch the full remarks.

“Thank you, Mr. Speaker. I have the sad task of announcing what probably most of you already know. We have lost a great American; a decent American; a wonderful member of this body – Elijah Cummings…”

“The Members of the House, the people of Maryland, the people of the United States of America woke up to this sad and shocking news that we had lost this dear friend, a devoted public servant, a dedicated patriot who reflected courtesy and respect for all. In a time of confrontation and disagreement and anger and, yes, sometimes hate, he was a beacon of civility, of fairness, of justice.”

“He was Chairman of the Oversight and Reform Committee. He passed away too early at 68 years of age. All of us who served with him knew his passion for justice, his sharp intellect… We knew his wit. We knew his devotion to the cause of making government work for the people.”

“It will be surely said of Elijah that he worked hard until the very end… He never wavered in his dedication to the cause he made the hallmarks of his career… those causes were equality, opportunity for all… voting rights, civil rights, alleviating poverty, establishing justice, ensuring that those entrusted with high office are held accountable and carry out their responsibilities lawfully and ethically.”

“Elijah Cummings was, of course, a true son of Baltimore, a city of grit and hope, a city of dreams and hard work. He was loved in the city of Baltimore…”

“His life will forever be an example to all of us of striving to better one's community and one's country, of passion and service to one's fellow man and woman, and of perseverance in the face of adversity while in pursuit of making this country and the world a better place.”

“We will miss him dearly. My thoughts are with his wife, Maya, and his three children, and I offer my condolences to the people of Maryland’s Seventh District who loved their Congressman... May God bless Elijah Cummings, his family, all of us, and this great country.”