In a Year of Widespread Market Consolidation, Flashtalking Continues to Drive Worldwide Momentum as Top Independent Primary Ad Server

Steady flow of client wins, expanding blue-chip partnerships and integrations signal a strong year-end and 2020 ahead as advertisers’ call for alternative ad servers grows louder

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company, announces over a dozen new primary ad serving wins -- including McDonald’s and Shutterfly -- as the company continues to build its global leadership. The flurry of wins takes hold following a strong 1H 2019 in which the company deepened its partnership with Adobe Advertising Cloud, among other integrations, sealing its reputation as the only credible global primary ad serving alternative for sophisticated marketers and their agencies.



“Our foundation is incredibly strong heading into the fourth quarter and the year ahead as we continue to build our global business,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone. “We’ve always operated profitably, while continuing to expand in all regions of the world and adding new offices by the quarter. Our clients and partners are excited by our momentum, benefiting from our meaningful strategic partnerships, such as ours with Adobe, and the constant evolution of our product suite and best of breed solutions. We also are seeing significant growth from existing clients who have been able to measure meaningful improvements in their return on media spend.”

A Closer Look at 2019

Many existing clients have significantly deepened their commitment to Flashtalking due to its ability to consistently drive high return on media spend. As the only independent ad serving platform without media bias, Flashtalking unifies advertiser data with a privacy-friendly, MRC-certified, fully-encrypted measurement solution.

In addition, Flashtalking onboarded several global advertisers who migrated from distressed competitors. The company has expedited primary ad server migration with a streamlined operational process carried out by dedicated onboarding teams, making it easier than ever for advertisers to switch ad servers. These wins underscore the buy side’s desire for alternatives to Sizmek, facing an uncertain future post-acquisition by Amazon, and the Google stack, especially with the deprecation of the Google ID.

“Flashtalking stands alone in our unique capabilities to help marketers and their agencies to measure and improve media performance across channels, at scale,” continued Nardone. “We provide award-winning support backed by hands-on training to global agency teams. In fact, later this quarter, we will officially unveil our Flashtalking Certification Program, a major training and continuing education initiative designed to help clients navigate the ever-changing digital landscape with best-in-class creative solutions and campaign management tools. Be on the lookout for the new product enhancements, additional international office openings, key partnerships and strategic integrations we will be announcing over the coming months.”

Another notable 2019 milestone was Flashtalking’s debut of universal frequency signaling, a new feature that resolves a major pain point for advertisers. This new capability allows Flashtalking to unify frequency management simultaneously across all buying endpoints. The enhancement was launched with several major partners already on board, including Adobe Advertising Cloud, MediaMath and Amobee as inaugural partners.

In the coming months the company will announce deepened partnerships across the adtech ecosystem, its redesigned Flashtalking Decision Tree, and continued global expansion. For more information about current capabilities and upcoming releases please contact: sales@flashtalking.com.

About Flashtalking

Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and algorithmic multi-touch attribution. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Cologne, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com .

