PJ SOLOMON LAUNCHES TELECOM GROUP WITH THE HIRING OF INDUSTRY VETERAN JOSEPH VALENTI

Former Head of Americas Telecom at Barclays to Lead New Practice as Part of Broader Firm Expansion

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm, announces the appointment of Joseph Valenti as Managing Director and Head of the firm’s new Telecommunications Group. With the addition of Mr. Valenti, based in New York, PJ SOLOMON has more than doubled its Managing Director count since the firm entered into a strategic partnership with Natixis in June 2016.

“Over the past three years, we have expanded our franchise from a retail and media-focused investment bank to one that now serves clients across eight industry verticals,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of PJ SOLOMON. “Our differentiator continues to be unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, and we believe Joe exemplifies this with his extensive experience in telecom infrastructure. The synergies between his group and Natixis’ strong presence in financing the sector, as well as with our existing banking capabilities in media and infrastructure, will generate great value for clients.”

Mr. Valenti joins from Barclays Capital, where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Americas Telecom. He was responsible for coverage of large cap telecom, tower, data center and fiber infrastructure companies. He began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers more than twenty years ago.

“PJ SOLOMON is very unique in that it offers the collaborative and entrepreneurial culture of a boutique, along with the global reach of a much larger institution through its partnership with Natixis,” said Mr. Valenti. “The firm has added a number of top-notch bankers to its platform over the past few years and I look forward to working with them to expand the firm to better serve clients.”

Mr. Valenti has advised on a number of notable transactions, including, among others: the sale of Datapipe to Rackspace; the sale of KIO Networks’ fiber assets to American Tower; the acquisition of Vodafone’s 45% stake in Verizon Wireless by Verizon; the sale of Cologix to Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners; the sale of Telx to Digital Realty; the acquisition of Earthlink by Windstream; the sale of Telecity to Equinix; and the acquisition of AboveNet by Zayo.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

