Joseph’s House of Camden Celebrates Expanded Facilities and New Services on World Homeless Day

CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph’s House of Camden (JHOC), a South Jersey-based homeless shelter committed to providing shelter and support for those in need, hosted a Grand Open House on October 10, World Homeless Day, to celebrate the opening of expanded facilities and the addition of day services. The day’s program featured remarks from Executive Director Shawn Sheekey, Camden Mayor Frank Moran and representatives from donor organizations, including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist, philanthropist and New Jersey native, Jon Bon Jovi, who supports the shelter as Chairman of the JBJ Soul Foundation.

The brief program included an invocation from JHOC Board Member Father Mike McCue and an inspiring story from Liz Holmes, a former guest who was able to overcome homelessness and a 30-year addiction with the help of Joseph’s House staff and fellow guests. Also on hand to make remarks were representatives of other major capital campaign donors, Sandy Capell, Manager, Corporate Responsibility and Philanthropy for the Subaru of America Foundation and Tim Durkin, Vice President for Grantmaking at the Connelly Foundation.

During the event, guests, donors and community partners toured the expanded facilities and spoke with local service providers who are now more accessible to guests with the new day program in place. These organizations include Rutgers Health Services, Taylor Care Adult Behavioral Health, Center for Family Services – Living Proof Recovery Center, Maryville Addiction Treatment Centers, Project H.O.P.E., Camden County Board of Social Services, Amerigroup and Camden Coalition.

“Today marks a watershed moment in Joseph’s House’s history. We have many great things to celebrate and be grateful for: our renovation and expansion and, most importantly, the start of our new day program which enables us to double down on the critical services we provide to the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Shawn Sheekey, Executive Director of Joseph’s House of Camden, “This is a crucial step toward our goal of ending homelessness in South Jersey and we are eternally grateful to our donors, volunteers and community supporters who share in this vision and helped get us here.”

The new, 17,000 square foot, $1.2 million renovated facility expands Joseph’s House’s overnight capacity from 80 to 90 cots. At the heart of the upgraded shelter is The HUB, a dedicated space for guests to meet one-on-one with service providers. Adjacent to the HUB is a spacious waiting room, where guests can read, watch TV or socialize while they wait to meet with providers. Other features include a computer room where guests can work on resumes and search for jobs or housing, an upgraded laundry facility and lockers for storing personal belongings.

“We are proud to partner with Joseph’s House to help bring critical services to those most in need,” said Jon Bon Jovi, JBJ Soul Foundation Board Chairman. “Thank you to everyone who supported the new renovations and expanded day program at Joseph’s House and for continuing to take hope to the next level in Camden.”

About Joseph’s House of Camden

Joseph's House of Camden is a non-profit homeless shelter that collaborates with community members and partners to aid South Jersey’s homeless men and women by offering a continuum of services including emergency shelter, and access to supportive housing and comprehensive social services. On average, the facility provides food and shelter for 80 homeless men and women each night, and now provides day-services in order to provide additional support for men and women in the region. Information and links to donate can be found on the website , and follow the organization on Facebook .

