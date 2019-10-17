President accredits seven non-resident ambassadors

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 17 - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Thursday accredited the new non-resident ambassadors of Ethiopia Addisu Bebreigzabhier, Tunisia Bouzekri Rmili, and Sri Lanka Anuruddha Mallimaratchi.,

Also presented credential non-resident ambassadors of Australia Gita Kamath, Malawi Warren Bamusi Gunda, Gambia Amadou Taal, and from Benin Eric Franck Michel Saizonou.

The President held private meetings with the new ambassadors at the end of each accreditation ceremony, in which diplomats did not speak to the press.

The new Ethiopian ambassador holds a doctorate in private international law and worked at the National Electoral Commission, while the Tunisian is a career diplomat and holds the same post in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Residing in South Africa are the new ambassadors from Sri Lanka, who is graduate in hotel management, Australia who fulfilled his diplomatic mission in France.

The other include ambassadors of Singapore, Gambia and Benin.

Malawi's ambassador was High Commissioner for Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola, apart from being a permanent representative of Eastern and Southern Africa.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.